Sandhills Community College offers classes to help residents plan careers, seek jobs, learn soft skills and upgrade computer skills through the Continuing Education Career Development division.
These classes are offered at a minimal cost ($75), but the fee is waived for qualified students.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment are being stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Career Planning and Job Seeking Skills
Students can match skills with an existing job or develop a training plan to learn new skills, explore career opportunities, and develop a written plan of action in “Revamp Your Career.” They will create or update their résumé, customizing it for different jobs. Students will also learn to sell themselves and stand out from other applicants in an interview. Participants will learn to deal with the stress of long-term unemployment and how to use age as an asset in their job search.
“Revamp Your Career” offers five classes that will be held online on Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. Online classes are very similar to a traditional class, only taken from your home (or wherever your computer, tablet, or phone is located.) Most sessions are presented live. Students can interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. They may be asked to submit assignments or projects through email.
“Budgeting 101” will be held on Aug. 20,
“Work Attitudes and Behaviors” will be on Sept. 3
“Ace the Job Interview” will be offered on Sept. 16
“Tips for Mature Job Seekers” will be held on Sept. 30.
Call Pamela Alsobrook at (910) 944-7697 for more information or to register.
“Working Smart – The Only NC Soft Skill Credential” will teach students how to gain their competitive edge, learn the secret to unlock workplace communication, be more effective in the workplace, get noticed by their employer, and climb the ladder to success.
“Working Smart” will be held Monday-Thursday, Sept. 14-17, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The class may move to an online, interactive platform based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time of the class.
To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg.
For questions about these or other Career Development classes, contact Program Director Jenny Troyer at (910) 695-3926 or troyerj@sandhills.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.