Two local nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations have partnered to hold candidate forums in advance of two of this fall’s most critical elections. The League of Women Voters of Moore County and the Moore County NAACP have scheduled opportunities for the public to learn more about those running for seats on the Moore County Board of Education at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, and the Moore County Board of Commissioners at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18. The forums will be held in the Pinehurst Village Assembly Hall.
These in-person, live-audience events will also be streamed online for those voters who do not attend. However, all participating candidates must appear in person rather than sending proxies. Links to the livestream will be available on the Facebook pages of the League of Women Voters (www.facebook.com/LWVofMooreCounty) and the NAACP (www.facebook.com/moorecountynaacp).
Candidates will introduce themselves, explain why they are running and highlight their vision for Moore County in the coming months and years. They will then be asked questions submitted in advance from the public, as well as from the live audience, all screened for appropriateness and duplication.
These candidates for the Board of Education will participate: Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, Robin Calcutt, Shannon Davis, Rollie Sampson and Pam Thompson. These candidates for the Board of Commissioners will participate: Ariadne DeGarr, John Misiaszek, Nick Picerno, Phil Vandercook and Jim Von Canon. Kurt Cook and John Ritter, running unopposed for county commissioner in their respective districts. They have been invited to introduce themselves, but will not participate in questions to the candidates.
The responsibilities of the Board of Education include providing every student with the opportunity to receive a sound basic education, while exercising leadership and direction through the formulation of goals and objectives, especially in defining and setting high academic standards. The board also works closely with the superintendent of Moore County Schools, supporting his or her administration, and responding to recommendations pertaining to employment of personnel, the educational program and facility needs.
The Board of Commissioners is responsible for overseeing the county's management and administration, representing county interests at the state and federal levels, participating in long-range planning, and managing the county budget and finances. The board sets the county's property tax rate, regulates land use and zoning (outside municipal jurisdictions) and adopts the annual budget.
The Village Assembly Hall is located at 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The early voting period runs from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 5.
