Two local nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations have organized an opportunity for the public to learn more about those seeking election to the Moore County Board of Commissioners. The League of Women Voters of Moore County and the Moore County NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The forum will be held in the Pinehurst Village Assembly Hall, and will be streamed online for those voters who do not attend. A link to the livestream will be available on the websites of the League of Women Voters (www.lwvmc.org) and the NAACP (www.moorenaacp.org).
Candidates will introduce themselves, explain why they are running, and highlight their vision for Moore County in the coming months and years. They will then be asked questions submitted in advance from the public, as well as from the live audience, all screened for appropriateness and duplication.
These candidates for the Board of Commissioners will participate: Ariadne DeGarr, John Misiaszek, Nick Picerno, Phil Vandercook and Jim Von Canon. Kurt Cook and John Ritter, running unopposed for County Commission in their Districts, have been invited to introduce themselves but will not participate in questions to the candidates.
The Village Assembly Hall is located at 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with early voting from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 5.
