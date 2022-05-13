A candidate running for Moore County Clerk of Court took out an arrest warrant Thursday on a former county commissioner, charging him with taking one of his campaign signs from a Vass convenience store.
David Cummings, a commissioner from 1998-2006 and board chairman in 2005-06, turned himself in to the magistrate’s office on Thursday at 8:21 p.m. He was released 23 minutes later. He is charged in connection with the removal of two political signs and metal poles from the Neighbors Country Store on N.C. 690 in Vass on May 2.
The signs, which had been in a window inside the store, were placed “by the front door, behind the ice box,” Cummings said. The signs belong to the campaign for Todd Maness, who is running for Moore County Clerk of Court. Maness, who took out the warrant against Cummings, said he had the store owner’s permission to have his signs in the store.
The charge of taking a political sign is a low-level misdemeanor.
In a phone interview Thursday evening, Cummings said he made a mistake. He said he had permission to place signs at the convenience store and removed signs that he believed were not approved.
In a letter to The Pilot Friday morning, Cummings again admitted his error and offered an apology.
“First and foremost, I would like to apologize to the candidates I am supporting in the upcoming primary,” he wrote. “Also, to the good citizens of Moore County. I had permission to put political signs in the window at Neighbors Country Store at Woodlake Crossroads in Vass.
“Shortly after I placed the signs, I came in the store and a Todd Maness and Jim Von Canon sign had been placed directly in front of Chris Morgan and David McLean’s signs, completely covering them. I did remove the signs and placed them outside beside the ice box.
“I made a mistake. I should have contacted Todd and Jim first. I can’t change that now. But I want everyone to know I have never stolen or taken down any political signs except after elections. I respect the political process and always will.
“Again I admit I made a bad decision. I have called Chris and David and apologized to them.”
Maness said he would likely drop the charges. “First, this does not reflect on Chris and I know that,” he said, referring to fellow Republican Clerk of Court candidate Chris Morgan.
After having time to reflect, Maness said, “I was pretty angry when I saw the video, but I also know that a lifetime of doing good things shouldn’t be thrown away for making a bad decision.”
Cummings received a court date for June 30 in the Moore County Courthouse in Carthage.
