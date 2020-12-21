The Southern Pines Police Department announced that Charles Campbell, a 24 year veteran of the department, will be promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief effective Jan. 1, 2021.
In his new position, Campbell is the second in command of the Southern Pines Police Department, responsible for command, control and oversight of the Administration Division, Patrol Division, Investigation Division and Directed Patrol/Special Operations, the department said on Monday.
Prior to this promotion, Campbell served as a Captain with oversight of the Administration Division and Communications Division of the Southern Pines Police Department. Campbell received his Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminology from Mount Olive University and an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Stanly Community College.
He has completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Supervisory Institute and Command Institute, and the Management Develop Program through the North Carolina Department of Justice.
In his long tenure at the Southern Pines Police Department, Campbell has taken on several collateral duties to include: serving as a member of the Special Response Team, Crisis Negotiations Team Commander, certified General Instructor, certified Taser Instructor, Field Training Officer and the agency Training Coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.