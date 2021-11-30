Filing for Moore County and state political offices begins at noon Monday, Dec. 6 at the Board of Elections office in Carthage, and early indications are that it could be an active season. A number of potential candidates have already announced their intent to seek election to one of 13 seats that will be determined by voters next November.
Under new districts approved by the General Assembly in November, Moore County is represented by the State Senate District 21 seat, which also includes large swaths of Cumberland County. In the House, Moore County will be split between State House Districts 78, 51 and 52. It had just been in two House districts previously.
Incumbent State Sen. Tom McInnis, who has lived in Richmond County, has announced his intent to seek election to the District 21 seat. Since state legislators must reside in their district, he is making his second home in Pinehurst his permanent address.
Rep. Jamie Boles, who is serving his seventh term representing District 52, has also announced he will seek re-election in 2022. Fellow Republican Rep. Ben Moss, whose district was eliminated under the new maps, plans to challenge Boles in the GOP primary. Moss represents Richmond County right now.
House District 51, which includes northeastern Moore County and Lee County, is represented by Republican Rep. John Sauls. House District 78, represented by Republican Rep. Allen McNeill, encompasses Randolph County and northwestern Moore County, stretching along the western boundary line as far south as Richmond County. It also includes all of Pinehurst and Foxfire.
At the county level, three seats on the Board of Commissioners — now held by Republicans Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter (District 3) and Jerry Daeke (District 5) — are up for election this year. Graham and Ritter have both announced they intend to step down at the end of their current terms.
Three of the seven seats on the nonpartisan Board of Education are up for election this year: the District 3 seat held by Pam Thompson, which is the northern part of the county, and two at-large seats now held by Libby Carter and Ed Dennison.
Candidates must live in the specified district in order to run for N.C. Senate, N.C. House of Representatives, county commissioners and the Board of Education District 3 seat. For partisan contests, candidates must be affiliated with a political party 90 days prior to filing the notice of candidacy.
Also in Moore County, voters will elect a clerk of court and register of deeds. Susan Hicks and Judy Martin, both Republicans who have held those positions for decades, respectively, have announced their plans to retire at the conclusion of this term.
The race for sheriff kicked off earlier this year when Ronnie Fields confirmed he will seek re-election. A former mayor of Carthage and longtime law enforcement officer, Fields was first elected in 2018.
