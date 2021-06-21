Brett Hernandez Strong begins his quest to become an American Ninja Warrior with the first installment of his appearances on the popular competition show set to begin Monday, June 21, at 9p.m. on NBC.
Strong is currently serving as Sports Director at Camp Durant, the 2,400-acre Occoneechee Boy Scout Reservation tucked away in the northwestern part of Moore County. Located nearly equidistant from Carthage, Robbins and West End, the sprawling year-round facility encompasses 3.75-square-miles.
Monday's episode covers the third qualifying round of American Ninja Warrior and was filmed in Tacoma, WA. As part of his introduction in the episode, Strong recorded his “hometown” feature at Camp Durant.
Strong said he’s dreamed of competing at American Ninja Warrior since the age of 9, when he was introduced to the show by his grandmother.
“The moment I got the phone call that I had qualified I was overwhelmed with a rush of emotions. I was overjoyed. But the tears came out because my grandmother passed away three years ago. I had always wanted and hoped that she would see me compete.”
And the hardest part, he explained, was getting to the starting platform at the qualifying round.
“It is a mental obstacle. You have to separate your emotions from the weight of the moment,” he said. “But when I was out there, I was so excited that I forgot to be nervous.”
Depending on the outcome of Monday night’s qualifier, Srong will have the opportunity to move into semi-final competition rounds to be announced in a few weeks.
“I’ve been waiting for this big opportunity for 11 years. The longer you wait for your dream to come true, the more rewarding it is the day it comes true. The day is such a rewarding experience you’ll never forget it.”
Strong is a rising junior at Wingate University studying business management. 2021 marks his fifth summer working on staff at Camp Durant.
He is a 2019 graduate of Knightdale High School in Knightdale, N.C., where he played baseball and football. He also works as a coach at Rock Solid Warrior gym in Fuquay-Varina in his free time.
