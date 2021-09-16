The recycling and convenience center operated by Moore County at 276 Cranes Creek Road in Cameron will be temporarily closed from Sept. 27 - Oct. 10 while site upgrades are underway. All residents are asked to take their material to one of other county-operated convenience centers. “Moore County is making improvements to our collection sites but must also ensure safety of residents and contractors during construction,” said Solid Waste Director David Lambert. “Contractors will be completing site grading work and will require the site to be closed in order to complete the project in a safe and orderly manner.”
Available staff will be assigned to remaining sites to assist with additional customer traffic.
Moore County encourages residents to avoid weekend crowds by visiting one of the other six Solid Waste Collection sites throughout the week whenever possible. This will assist with social distancing and also reduce crowding of vehicles that can occur on weekends.
Moore County’s convenience center sites remain open during normal business hours at the following locations:
• Hillcrest/Carthage at 5361 US Hwy 15-501, Carthage
• Eagle Springs at 364 Eagle Springs Road
• Midway at 10496 Hwy 24-27 West, Carthage
• West End/Seven Lakes at 605 Love Grove Church Road, West End
• Aberdeen at the Moore County landfill, 456 Turning Leaf Way, Aberdeen
• Robbins at 1465 Leaman Road, Robbins
For additional information or updates, visit www.moorecountync.gov/solid-wast
