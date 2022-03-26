The Moore County Sheriff’s Office Is investigating a shooting death that occurred in the Cameron area Friday evening, the office reported on a social media post Saturday.
At approximately 9:36 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Gilchrist Road in Cameron to a domestic situation in progress.
Upon arrival, they confirmed that one male had been shot and subsequently died. Sheriff’s Detectives were called to the scene.
“As this is an active investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.