Cameron set its historic district overlay on Tuesday night after a short game of musical chairs due to three back-to-back meetings held to recommend its approval.
The zoning overlay provides a layer of protection around the Town of Cameron’s heritage, preserving buildings and landmarks that embody elements of its culture and history.
The town partnered with The Pines Preservation Guild, a non-profit organization in the Sandhills region that brings awareness to at-risk historic homes, to define the overlay and update the town’s inventory of historic structures.
“Helping Moore County municipalities protect and best utilize their historic and cultural resources is part of The Pines Preservation Guild’s mission, and we were honored to have helped the Town of Cameron reach this important goal to help them truly protect the town’s irreplaceable historic structures,” shared Executive Director Leslie Brians in an email with The Pilot.
“From the first informational meeting our organization held with the concerned citizens of the town in October 2021 to the final approval of the Overlay District (Tuesday) night, it's been an 18-month project that the citizens of Cameron and The Pines Preservation Guild supporters should be very proud of. We congratulate them on taking the initiative to preserve their historic resources for future generations.”
Cameron was last surveyed in 1983 when it was first added to the National Historic Registry. The PPG led a fieldwork exercise in February to take inventory of Cameron’s historic district and compare their findings with the registry to double-check existing structures.
The new overlay nearly matches the original with a few exceptions for properties that have combined since then and extended the boundary. Cameron has lost about 10 percent of its historic structures since 1983, but a handful of homes are now considered “contributing” because it takes 50 years for a structure to become historic.
The evening of multiple meetings started with a brief public hearing held by the historic preservation commission. Nick Levy, a historian and property owner in the historic district, shared his “enthusiastic support” for the zoning overlay.
“I think certainly the history of Cameron is one of the things that’s kept me coming back over a long period of time. And I say this as someone who has renovation plans for a building that I know will be regulated under the HPC,” Levy said.
“And the reasons for supporting this are really, in many ways, overlapping with the reasons to invest in a historic property in Cameron. You know, there’s a personal connection to the history and I think the history brings a lot of the charm and also can continue to bring a lot of opportunity to this town over a long period of time.”
Commission member Sylvia Caddell also spoke in favor of the overlay, which will protect the town and provide a “financial incentive” for property owners.
“I think this is one of the best things that we have done for the community of Cameron in many, many years to protect what we’ve got here. It’s not done to try to prevent people from doing what they want to with their property but to maintain the value and the historical character of this town — that is what makes our town so special.”
Brians said in a previous interview with The Pilot that property owners of a structure on the national register are eligible for federal and state income tax credits for rehabilitation efforts.
The credit percentage fluctuates depending if the property produces income. An income producing structure could be eligible for a 35 percent tax credit on rehabilitation expenses, while a non-income producing structure could be eligible for 15 percent.
The planning board met after the historic preservation commission moved to approve the district, and it also voted unanimously to recommend approval. Board Chair Joey Frutchey noted the role the district will play in protecting the town.
“This is sort of, truly, the formation of the historic district that offers the town some teeth in governing what happens to the old buildings, the old structures,” Frutchey said.
The Board of Commissioners then convened to officially adopt the historic district overlay.
“The homes and commercial structures that we’re lucky to have since very close to the beginning of Cameron are something we only get one shot at preserving, so this is a lot about the unglamorous rules and regulations but that’s how we make sure we get this right,” Levy said.
