Concerned residents rallying to save the historic Miss Belle’s home in Cameron from demolition have raised nearly three-fourths of the total goal in donations.
About $124,400 of the $175,000 goal was raised as of Monday afternoon. An estimated $14,000 came last month from Miss Belle’s Bash, an all-day event and auction dedicated to the preservation effort.
The house gets its name from its former use as a tea room and antique store run by Isabel McKeithen Thomas, the granddaughter of Murdock McLeod McKeithen and Isabelle Mary Ferguson. McKeithen built the two-story Victorian home for Ferguson in 1892.
Miss Belle’s Tea Room and Antiques opened in 1985 and continued operations until the mid-2000s.
The property was bought in 2015 by James and Beverly Prince of Walk by Faith Christian Center, Inc. They applied for a demolition permit from the town last fall, but the town delayed action to save the home.
Gary Oldham, vice chair of the town’s historic preservation committee, is planning to take and restore Miss Belle’s. He and his wife Lora own the historic Foust house, built in 1879, up the street and the open field next door. The plan is to relocate the home to this field.
But it’s expensive to move a house. Along with physically transferring Miss Belle’s to a new plot of land, power lines need to be raised, and fiber optic cables need to be disconnected and reconnected.
The goal is to raise all funds by May 1, when the demolition delay expires. Oldham planned to relocate the house in May, but the moving company said the earliest it can move Miss Belle’s is June.
Oldham recently updated the town’s historic preservation committee and said the Princes have been “very accommodating” with shifting the timeframe. He said as long as “good progress” is shown, the Princes will continue to delay action on the property.
Once moved, the house will be the Oldhams’ private property, making all other expenses their responsibility. The fundraising efforts are solely to move the house and save it from demolition.
Oldham plans to restore the historic building and make it into a short-term rental property to “share Miss Belle’s with the community.”
Residents formed the Cameron Historic Preservation, Inc. to save Miss Belle’s and other historic structures in the future. Tax-deductible donations can be made to Cameron Historic Preservation, Inc. online at http://www.townofcameron.com/ or by mail to P.O. Box 1, Cameron, N.C. 28326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.