Cameron will increase its water rates for the first time in a decade, increasing by almost 38 percent in January, followed by smaller increments in future years to match inflation.
The current monthly cost for water includes a $13 monthly fee, with a $6 per 1,000 gallons consumption rate for those in town and $10 per 1,000 gallons for those outside of town.
The new rate will be $18.17 a month with an additional $8.39 per 1,000 gallons rate in town and $13.98 per 1,000 gallons rate for out of town.
Town Clerk Wendy Butner said the town’s water system should be self-sufficient and possibly even generate money for the town. Cameron’s water rate breaks even with the cost of providing water, but the town is losing money due to the depreciation of equipment.
Commissioner Joey Frutchey said the increase will begin with January’s billing on Jan. 24. He also noted that the water rate increase has been discussed for many years and should not come as a surprise to residents.
Butner said the reason the water rate did not increase until this year was because previous town boards never made a motion to change the rate. This oversight is why the increase is steep this year.
The water rate is expected to increase for the next five years. The following year’s rate increase will be eight percent.
Alicia Melton, of the N.C. Rural Water Association, will be at Cameron’s January town meeting to answer questions related to the water in Cameron.
In other news, Cameron will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m., under the Magnolia tree next to the Post Office, and their Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.