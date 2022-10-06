Cameron’s newly created Historic Preservation Commission met for the first time Tuesday night to adopt a set of procedures to guide members with their duties and responsibilities.
Leslie Brians, from The Pines Preservation Guild, was present to aid in the discussion of the rules before commission members voted on amendments and the official adoption.
Some outcomes from the meeting:
* Historic Preservation Commission meetings will occur on the first Tuesday of each month;
* Kane Parsons was nominated as chairman and Gary Oldham as vice chair;
* Wendy Butner and Kay Kelly will provide support and develop documents.
Left undone Tuesday was discussion on forming a subcommittee of historic building owners. That was delayed until a future meeting.
This meeting was a first step in getting work underway for the commission. Future steps include taking a survey to determine the historic district area and developing a set of standards for people requesting permission to alter buildings deemed historic.
The standards are essentially a guide for design — residents must apply and prove that their construction will meet the criteria.
Brians made it clear that while Cameron was added to the National Historic District Registry in 1983, the town has no ability to regulate what happens to the historic homes. It is the commission that has “legal teeth” when owners ask to make changes to their historic homes.
Further, Brians shared a list of 10 reasons for why a local historic district will benefit Cameron:
* Local districts protect the investments of historic property owners.
* Properties in local historic districts appreciate faster than the local market.
* Local districts encourage more cohesive, better design.
* Local districts help the environment by encouraging communities to retain and reuse existing resources.
* Local districts are energy-efficient because older homes were often built with energy conservation in mind.
* Historic districts provide educational opportunities about the history of a community.
* Historic districts may stimulate the local economy through tourism.
* Protecting local historic districts can increase business recruitment potential.
* Local districts provide social and psychological benefits.
* Local districts give communities a voice in their future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.