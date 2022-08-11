A Cameron man has become the third Moore County resident to claim a six-figure prize this month in the N.C. Education Lottery.
Brian Marks won $100,000 in the Aug. 3 Powerball drawing with a $3 “Power Play” ticket he purchased from a Gold Star convenience store in Vass. He traveled to the lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday to collect his winnings, which totaled $71,011 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to a news release from the lottery.
Another lucky ticket was purchased this month in Vass by Cassandra Bandy, a Carthage woman who won $100,000 playing a scratch-off game. She bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket for $20 at the Exprezit convenience store on U.S. 1.
Bandy collected her prize, which came out to $71,016 after taxes, on Monday.
The largest prize claimed this month by a Moore County resident went to Edward Gosselin Jr. of West End. He won $150,000 playing the Powerball — netting $106,516 after taxes.
Several other Moore County residents have won big lottery prizes this year, most of them through Cash 5 drawings. They include:
• Phillip Williams of Southern Pines, who won $757,128 in a Cash 5 drawing in April;
• Timothy Sanders of Southern Pines, and James Smith and Samphant Vanamathi, both of Pinehurst, who each won $100,000 in Cash 5 drawings in March;
• Steven Richter of Jackson Springs, who won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery game in March.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
