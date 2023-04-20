Some changes are coming to Cameron with the approval of a rezoning for a business district and a new ordinance to allow for campgrounds within the town’s jurisdiction.
Brandon Farlow, CEO and president of Red Research Group, requested to change about two acres from residential agriculture to a business district within the U.S. 1 corridor, off Atkins Road, at April’s public hearing.
The company plans to relocate to the new property from its current location off Pinehurst Avenue in Southern Pines. Red Research Group contracts for the government, providing military training and developing technical items. Skip Soderholm, chief operating officer, said the company also manufactures antennas and electric motorcycles.
“RRG is a one stop complete solution to the community. Staffed and partnered with expert level SMEs with diverse backgrounds, we offer a unique blend of expertise to service the mission,” according to its website. “We pride ourselves on solving complex problems with simple outside of the box approaches to current and emerging mission problem sets.”
President and CEO Brandon Farlow requested the rezoning to develop a larger facility to increase the company’s capabilities.
“We’ve outgrown our facilities here in Southern Pines,” Farlow said.
Farlow owns about 30 acres off Atkins Road. He plans to rezone a few more acres to create a small commercial area. Soderholm said the idea is to develop a “veteran-owned business park.”
The Town of Cameron also adopted a campground ordinance at the April hearing, following requests from residents interested in starting campgrounds.
“We have been approached twice in the last two months,” Town Clerk Wendy Butner said.
The town based its ordinance on Moore County’s campground regulations. The ordinance allows for the development of tent, cabin and RV sites suited for “transient dwelling purposes.” Each campground must be located on a property of at least 20 acres with a maximum density of 24 sites per acre.
“The crowd was all in favor of it,” Butner said.
Other details from the ordinance include required parking spaces at each site, drinking water, bathhouses and dumping stations. The campgrounds are also intended for short visits so that no site can be rented for more than 30 continuous days.
Butner said the interest in developing campsites is likely because of the trend of people working remotely and having the option to travel with their families.
She also said there’s one farmer just outside the town’s jurisdiction interested in creating a campground to diversify his income and help preserve the land. Butner said he doesn’t want the farmlands to turn into a subdivision.
In other events, Cameron’s Parks and Recreation Board plans to replace the old wooden train play equipment at Phillips Memorial Park. The group has designed a new train, the Dewberry Express, to replace it. The design is a nod to the town’s history as the "Dewberry Capital." The group will start fundraising for the new equipment, estimated at $60,000, at the town's street fair on May 5 and 6.
