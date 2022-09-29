Residents of Cameron experienced discolored water flowing from their taps in August. The problem child: well No. 8 and its misplaced chlorine injector. The well was recently fixed and is working properly now, town officials say.
Cameron began work with William Baker, the new operator to monitor water pollution, and partnered with the Rural Water Association and the state’s Department of Environmental Quality to address the issue.
“We had a host of ‘geniuses’ jump on board to help us get this straightened out,” said Town Clerk and Financial Officer Wendy Butner.
Cameron’s water system contains two wells: wells No. 7 and 8. These wells are located off N.C. 24-27 and Dalrymple Road. While the town initially thought there was an issue with the system that filters out impurities, a recent examination of the well showed a misplaced chlorine injector.
Groundwater flows through a filtration system to clean it of particles and unwanted chemicals before entering people’s homes. Baker said the chlorine is supposed to enter the water before the filter. It is unclear why the chlorine treatment was added at the end of the system, but it allowed higher concentrations of iron and manganese through.
Elevated levels of manganese and iron are not unusual for this region because of its geological composition. To avoid excess levels of manganese, well-water systems are often advised to dig deeper.
Recent studies indicate that there are no side-effects of low exposure to these chemicals, but high and consistent exposure to manganese — above the EPA’s allowed standard (0.05 mg/L) — may cause health issues.
A toxicology report from the CDC showed that elevated manganese consumption may cause respiratory and neurological damage. However, the EPA mainly considers manganese and iron as “aesthetic contaminants,” meaning they impact the color and taste of water.
Caneron is conducting daily testing and continuous backwashing of filters, Butner said. Cameron will also replace the media used in the current filter system because it is from 2005.
Daily water quality reports are available in Town Hall for residents to review. Butner has been spending roughly two and a half hours every morning testing the water. She will now split the work with Commissioner Kane Parsons, who was hired as a part-time employee by the town for this work.
Two formal complaints about the water discoloration were made to Town Hall and have been resolved.
The Town Board of Commissioners approved testing and the possible reopening of Well No. 5 at Tuesday’s town meeting. The current two-well system is not sustainable long term, said Commissioner Joey Frutchey, because only one is operating at this time.
For more information about Cameron’s water quality, contact Town Hall at cameronnc@townofcameron.com. There is also an after-hour water emergencies line: (910) 308-9848.
