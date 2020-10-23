The outcome of the four Moore County Board of Education races on the November election ballot will reflect voters’ appraisal of Moore County Schools’ progress over the past four years.
Those four years have included work to get four new elementary schools and a major expansion at North Moore High funded and well underway.
The new Aberdeen Elementary opened in August, and the new Southern Pines Elementary is set to open in January followed by the new Pinehurst Elementary next fall. All three of those schools are being built with funds from a bond issue that Moore County voters overwhelmingly approved in 2018.
Built with private bank loans that the county agreed to finance, McDeeds Creek Elementary opened in 2019 to relieve crowding at Sandhills Farm Life and Vass-Lakeview and a new auxiliary gymnasium, classrooms and science labs at North Moore will be open to students in January.
Those new schools and the associated redistricting to redistribute students more evenly around the county have brought the running of the district under fresh scrutiny, and all four of the incumbents whose seats are up for re-election face challenges this year.
Stacey Caldwell, who has held the District 1 seat on the school board since 2015, is running against Brandon Coleman.
District 1 is one of the largest of the school board’s residency districts geographically, and includes Union Pines High, New Century Middle, Crains Creek Middle, Carthage Elementary, Cameron Elementary and Vass-Lakeview Elementary.
Stacey Caldwell
Caldwell’s five years on the school board have been a “wakeup call” for the former first-grade teacher. She was appointed to the school board in 2015 and was elected to her first full term in 2016.
“When I was a teacher I didn’t really know what a board member did or what they did for us. To be honest there were things that we wanted done that never got done,” she said. “Now I feel like we’ve done so much in the four years I’ve been on this board — more than any board has done in 10 years. Of course that comes with negativity and criticism.”
Caldwell taught at Pinehurst Elementary for eight years after moving to the area in 2001, then left the classroom to focus on her own daughter. She currently lives in Vass.
As a member of the board’s facilities committee, she’s had a direct role in helping narrow down the specifications for Moore County Schools’ new campuses.
Caldwell said that the formulation of a 20-year plan for repairs and maintenance at every school in the district was critical to justifying the funding for new schools and continues to guide the district’s capital planning. That plan was developed in 2016. Excluding the schools being replaced, it indicated more than $70 million of needs across the district to get to 2036.
Moore County Schools receives a little over $1.5 million each year — half from the county and half from the state education lottery — for everyday building repairs and maintenance. There’s little flexibility in the rest of the district’s budget to augment that figure since most state funds come pre-designated for specific instructional uses.
“Our hands are tied with a lot that people do not know,” Caldwell said. “We can’t just choose ‘okay that $1 million is going to go to expand a school.’ It’s all pretty much placed where it needs to be and the state doesn’t give us any leeway. It has to be spent in a certain timeframe or we lose it.”
Several schools in District 1 serve a significant population of military families. So one of the most meaningful accomplishments for Caldwell has been Moore County Schools’ addition of a military family liaison. The military family liaison assists families directly with issues related to out-of-state student transfers, and helps the district track which schools serve the most military families in order to concentrate support services there.
“A lot of people that live here are in the Special Forces units and people don’t want their information out there and I don’t blame them,” Caldwell. “But it took someone like Rollie Sampson to explain how it works. It doesn’t bring in a lot of money from the government but it does help.”
Caldwell was one of two board members who voted against the redistricting plan last year. Though she supported the overall goal, she took issue with specific changes in the West End area to shift Eagle Springs into the Robbins Elementary attendance area.
That being the case, she said that she’s working with the rest of the board to implement that plan in the interest of serving students as well as possible under the circumstances.
“As a board member I need to accept that and be a team member and say we didn’t agree on it and that’s fine,” said Caldwell. “I hope whoever is on the board will work together to get things accomplished that a board member’s responsibilities are. Our mission is to help the children. That needs to be the focus.”
Brandon Coleman
Coleman, who lives in Carthage, retired from military service in 2015 after a 22-year career.
When stationed at Fort Bragg in 2011, he said that he made the decision to live in Moore County based on glowing reports of its public schools. Then in 2014 North Carolina began issuing letter grades on a familiar A-F scale to every public school in the state.
Moore County Schools’ inaugural “report card” included five “D” schools, 9 “C” schools, and six “B” schools. That’s improved slightly in the years since — the district now has eight “B” schools, including its three high schools. District critics, though, say that the continued existence of “D” and “C” schools that outnumber better-rated ones is evidence of poor management.
“When I first got here, one of the things that drew me to Moore County is how great the schools were,” said Coleman.
“I really didn’t hear anything about the condition of the schools until my sons were going to the schools that were lower-rated, and that was a big concern of mine. … I see what they’re bringing home and I hear what they’re telling me and I’m not happy with it. It’s not where public schools should be.”
Around the same time, Coleman became interested in how schools are funded when discussions of a quarter-cent sales tax increase to help fund school construction arose in 2015. That issue initially failed in a 2016 referendum but passed in 2018 and the tax was enacted last year.
At the time, Coleman said he asked Moore County’s state representatives why the state education lottery doesn’t cover more of the cost to maintain school buildings.
“I got a lot of tap-dancing as far as an answer goes, so that was a concern of mine,” he said. “There was supposed to be this education lottery money and nobody knew where it was going. I just wasn’t getting any solid or good answers.”
Months before Coleman announced his school board candidacy, he served a 60-day jail sentence for violating a court-ordered custody agreement. The Moore County District Attorney’s Office also tried Coleman earlier this year on misdemeanor and felony charges related to alleged harassment of his former wife. A mistrial was declared due to an “evidentiary issue.” Coleman has said that the charges stemmed from that custody dispute and were not supported by evidence.
When school critics began to form social media groups to organize their efforts last year, Coleman raised his lingering questions there.
“I started posting things and people started getting interested and wanting to know if I would run for the Board of Education,” he said.
Along with other challengers for school board races this year, Coleman accuses the sitting board of ignoring parent input when it comes to decisions like redistricting. More recently, he said, the board elected to delay a fuller reopening of elementary schools until January despite 75 percent of parents surveyed favoring an immediate return to full-time instruction.
If elected, Coleman says he’ll advocate for reopening schools as soon as allowed by the state. Then, he says, he’ll press to eliminate “unnecessary” programs and find ways to rededicate funds to make the public schools competitive with charter and private options.
“What I’m hoping to bring is some fiscal responsibility. The money that’s being spent and what we’re spending it on is not reflecting onto the children’s education. If the private schools are doing it right, and the charter schools are doing it right, why can’t the public schools be competitive with them?”
