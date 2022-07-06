For those tired of looking at the old Wells Fargo sign coming into downtown Southern Pines, a new development may bring some relief.
A cafe-grocery hybrid is in the works that will make use of the former bank building on the corner of Southwest Broad Street and West Wisconsin Avenue.
While few details have been finalized, developer Andy Bleggi said at the Town Council meeting Wednesday that the building will pretty much use what's already in place. The existing drive-thru lanes will be "filled in" so that the awning stays consistent with the main roof line.
Since Southern Pines doesn't allow drive-throughs in this zoning district, Bleggi said there will a "pick up" window where people can park and get food from the café.
Councilmembers determined the draft plans needed some revising, as town planners noted several discrepancies in their report. Bleggi will present the project again at the council's next agenda meeting on Aug. 3.
Discount Tire
The mystery of what's taking the place of the former Urgent Care at intersection of U.S. 15-501 and Pinehurst Avenue has finally been cracked: a Discount Tire.
The national chain plans to operate a 7,680 square foot automobile retail and service facility in Southern Pines. There will be entrances on both Pinehurst Avenue and U.S. 15-501.
Since the plans presented at Wednesday's council meeting indicate there are no deviations from the town's building ordinances, the council will likely approve it for an architectural compliance permit at their meeting this upcoming Tuesday.
Other news from Wednesday's meeting:
Southern Pines declared July as Parks and Recreation Month. Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth said the town's Parks and Recreation Department has lots planned for the month, including scavenger hunts and contests.
The hearing for the St. John Paul II Catholic School development, originally scheduled for July 12 meeting, has been postponed per the request of the involved parties. The town will provide an update when more information is available.
The town reminded residents that it is no longer accepting glass in the recycling and glass should be put in the trash or taken to one of the county's recycling sites.
