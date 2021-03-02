Moore County leaders voted unanimously to accept a donation of stock with an estimated worth of $15,500 Tuesday, pledged by Moore County natives Larry and Lisa Caddell.
This is not the largest financial gift the county has received in support of its parks and recreation interests, but it is the first of its kind.
County Manager Wayne Vest said the county, as a government entity, cannot maintain stocks but can receive stock donations to sell and receive the monetary value of the stock. He volunteered to set-up and establish the account under his own name and personal information, which would remain open for future stock donations by those who may be inspired to follow the precedent set by the Caddell family.
Larry Caddell, a former athlete and life-long resident of Moore County, has long-advocated for the character-building value of youth sports. He currently serves as chairman of the Moore County Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, and previously served two terms as a county commissioner. In addition, Caddell served as mayor of Carthage for 13 years and mayor pro tem for four years prior to being elected as a county commissioner in 2006, and has served over 25 years on the Sandhills Community College’s board of trustees.
The Caddells’ stock donation to Moore County consists of 400 shares of First Bank stock, currently valued at approximately $39 per share, Vest said.
The donation was not specifically earmarked for any particular parks and recreation project but County Chairman Frank Quis said he spoke with Larry Caddell last week.
“He was very enthusiastic to talk about the new recreation center that is about to be opened. It is great that they are making this generous contribution,” Quis said.
The new county recreation center at Hillcrest Park in Carthage is part of an overall reimagining of Hillcrest Park at the junction of N.C. 22 and U.S. 15-501. The 22,000-square-foot facility, scheduled to open this spring, features two gymnasiums with full-size basketball courts, a conference room that can seat 100 people for classes, restrooms, and a concession area. New parking, an additional baseball field and the splash pad that opened in July 2019 are also part of the plan,
Funding from the county’s capital reserves, which the commissioners earmarked for the center in 2017, have covered about half of the cost of the new building. The county also had more than $800,000 from the sale of properties bequeathed to the county to support recreation in a special project fund. In addition, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee has raised about $680,000 in private funding for the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.