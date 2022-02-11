The legacy of Moore County includes many people who loved the rich earth beneath the pine needles. Some of the first color photos of the area include rich farmland brimming with harvest and resorts peppered with ornate floral arrangements.
It wasn’t always easy; droughts, floods, battles, railroad disputes and The Great Depression challenged even the most tenacious cultivators.
Some things never change. The season of flowers unofficially begins with Valentine’s Day and continues into Mother’s Day, graduations and summer weddings. But like many sectors suffering supply-chain hiccups, the floral industry is experiencing its own share of woes these days.
It takes a crafty crafter and grower to make it through sporadic inventory outages and fewer growers and flower farms, meaning some extra industrious and creative work for creativity specialists like Katherine Canada of Reverie Hill Farms, Carol Dowd of Botanical Fabulous Flowers and Events and Matt Hollyfield of Hollyfield Designs.
“I have lots of business friends. I have seen people thrive and people tank, and what it all boils down to is adaptability,” said Hollyfield, whose Southern Pines shop is abloom with activity these days. “When someone said, ‘no’ to us, we just had to figure out how to keep saying ‘yes’ to our customers. That’s how we survived.”
Moore County has been fortunate. Most folks wanting flowers locally have been able to find them at florists and other retailers. That’s due, in some part, to local growers like Canada. At her Carthage farm, she sees the necessity to keep providing the gifts that flowers bring — especially now.
Canada, a “seasoned” flower farmer — this is year three for her — said her strategy includes something akin to thinking globally and acting locally. This year, for instance, she increased her production of tulips from 500 last year to 5,000 this year.
“We benefited from local florists and designers turning to local growers,” she said. “We have saved them some of the unpredictable financial and transportation issues. But we’ve had to be savvy as we thought things through for 2022.”
Dowd, of Botanicals, agrees.
“As an artist, I sometimes like a challenge. I create some of my most unique pieces by looking at nature and art, but some of these creative challenges have been tricky,” she confesses. “At one point, I couldn’t find glue anywhere. Glue! That was a crazy one.
“We figured it out, just like I have figured out all kinds of new options for some of my tried-and-true supplies.”
Florists acknowledge that, while some flowers have been more difficult to find, the most noticeable and most significant changes have been the overall cost and the drought of non-floral supplies.
In an expansive workroom full to the ceiling with flowers, baskets, ribbon, and vases, Hollyfield stands next to his stash of “green gold,” a foam that florists have been using for decades to secure flowers.
“This stuff disappeared all over the world. It’s still almost impossible to find but look at all these cases,” he said, waving at his stash. “I belong to several floral groups, and I’ve learned that when the big markets start complaining about a certain supply, I immediately start buying all of it in the area.”
While Dowd’s business is much smaller than Hollyfield, she applied some of the same strategies.
“I just keep calling and emailing. I try to stay true to the sources that I have used for years, but I have dialed a lot of new phone numbers this year to get my customers what they want,” she said. “I’ve also encouraged my clients to try a cheaper or similar option and they are almost always appreciative of that.
“Without the ability to connect and gather like we once did, people have turned to flowers to lift spirits, let others know they care, bring life to their homes and dinner tables, and spread joy.... we are going to keep making that happen because flowers have to keep giving those gifts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.