A historic home in Aberdeen has been restored to its former splendor by a couple better known for revitalizing mansions than flipping houses.
Don and Carolina Naysmith, owners of Duncraig Manor in Southern Pines, set their sights on the Burney House last year.
Built for Augustus ‘Gus’ Burney, the founder of Burney Hardware, the circa 1930 Georgian Colonial Revival home on Montford Street had “excellent bones,” but was not aging gracefully. Even to close-by neighbors, the house had been hidden from view for years by overgrown landscaping.
“There is just something about the age of this house. The property itself is gorgeous and the home was charming,” said Caroline Naysmith. “It was a huge amount of work, it really was. From the basement all the way through to the attic. Don and I really enjoy making something that is important look great.”
The Naysmiths have a strong track record for turning around historic properties, with six previous projects listed on the National Register of Historic Places including the Alexander Homestead in Charlotte and Duncraig Manor, an early 1930’s cottage manor house on East Connecticut Avenue in Southern Pines they restored and converted to a bed-and-breakfast inn and special home event venue.
“We were looking for a little historic flip. We thought this house was a size we could handle in the time period we had to work with,” Naysmith said, noting they had to compete against multiple contract offers to secure the deal.
Unfortunately, midway through the renovation process, the Naysmiths suffered a violent assault when a man broke into their Southern Pines home on Feb. 23. Authorities arrested Jacob Jaden Lee, 25, who was a soldier stationed at Fort Bragg at the time. The Naysmiths, who are both in their 70’s, were hospitalized with serious injuries, including broken vertebrae, ribs, and head trauma.
“It took a bit longer than we expected to finish,” Naysmith said.
The house was finally ready for its second debut in July. The Naysmiths have listed the house for sale and scheduled an open house this weekend, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., to give interested buyers and local history buffs the opportunity to visit.
In addition to sprucing up the landscaping, driveway, new sod and installing a front fence, the home’s exterior restoration included replacing the old brick columns, carriage lights and the original light in Porte-cochere, and repainting the exterior trim. The 90-year old home retains its historical aesthetic with wood floors, original doors, six-over-six windows, front and side porches, plus second floor balconies with railings, but the Naysmiths’ renovation added an updated kitchen and laundry room, new HVAC units and a gas-fired water heater.
“We did things that we think a historic house deserves,” Naysmith said.
Burney built his family’s home on what was then considered the outer reaches of town. He’d established his original shop in 1921 in the downtown area, where he sold stoves and later added lumber and hardware to his inventory. In 1924, he moved to a new location near the post office. When he retired in the 1950s, Burney sold his business to his employees.
Little by little, those partners sold their interests to J.C. Robbins, who owned the lion’s share and would go on to become the town’s mayor.
One of the other original business partners, LeRoy Harrington, and his wife Julia, purchased the Burney House and lived there until the 1970s.
“It was a grand old home, with hidden closets and cubbies,” recalls Barbara Johnson Bowman, a granddaughter. “There was a cute side porch where Granny kept her “Coke-Colas” and a tile patio overlooking the backyard. The living room had a jar always full of ribbon candy.”
In 1982, Robbins sold Burney Hardware to local tobacco farmer S.R. Ransdell, who later sold the business to his son, Jim Ransdell. The Burney name stayed and the Ransdells relocated the business to a new, larger property on the outskirts of town, on U.S. 15-501. Jim and Kristy Ransdell brought the shop under the True Value Hardware banner and their son, Sam, expanded the operation to Burney Hardware in Seven Lakes in 2018.
The Ransdells are now busily preparing for the 100th anniversary celebration of Burney Hardware in 2021.
Burney’s grandson Jock Bethune, who lives in Arlington, Texas, said the family is delighted by the renovation. His mother, Mary Margaret, grew up in the house before the family moved to Raleigh after World War II, and then, later, Southern Pines.
“I am really proud of what has been done there. Calling it the Burney House is very special for us,” he said, “especially with the hardware store and the legacy that the Ransdells have carried on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.