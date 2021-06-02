The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban, effective 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, on all open burning for Moore County. Recent rain falls and additional rain forecasted over the next several days through the weekend has decreased the fire danger.
Other counties where the burn ban has also been lifted include Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and Wayne.
The burn ban went into effect May 24 due to hazardous forest fire conditions in the area.
Residents if burning should check the weather, never leave a debris fire unattended. Contact NC Forestry for burn permit at your local office or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit.
If you live within a municipal jurisdiction, please contact your local municipal Fire Department related to the status of their open burning ban.
For questions about the burn ban please contact the Moore County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910- 947-6317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.