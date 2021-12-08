Small outdoor fire

Contributed photo

Due to recent precipitation and decreased fire danger, North Carolina Forestry has rescinded the restriction on open burning for 67 counties in North Carolina, with Moore County among that group.

Effective at noon Wednesday, Moore County and the other 66 counties were lifted from burn bans. The Moore County Fire Marshal Office has lifted the local burn ban on open burning in the unincorporated areas of Moore County.

Residents if burning should check the weather, never leave a debris fire unattended. Contact NC Forestry for burn permit at your local office or online at: www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit.

If you live within a municipal jurisdiction, please contact your local municipal Fire Department related to the status of their open burning ban.

