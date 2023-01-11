The downtown murals highlighting notable people and places from Carthage’s history will soon be accompanied by videos that visitors can watch on their phones.
Phil Werz, president and CEO of the area’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, on Tuesday detailed his organization’s plan to build a “digital mural trail” around the five outdoor paintings. Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners, Werz said the idea stemmed from a feature of the town’s newest mural, which pays tribute to both the historic Fry and Prickett Funeral Home and late luminaries like Luke Marion, a furniture store owner and former mayor of Carthage.
Unveiled last June on the side of a brick building on North McNeill Street, the mural is emblazoned with QR codes that link to short documentaries created by the artist Dan Dryer and his brother. The videos include interviews with several community leaders who knew the people depicted in the mural, most of whom are deceased.
Werz said Dryer is in the process of producing videos to enhance the town’s other murals. Those paintings, the first of which was completed in 2014, focus on the Tyson and Jones Buggy Factory, the WWI aviator James R. McConnell, the agricultural industry and a pair of iconic water towers that for years overlooked the county seat.
“I know when I would see the mural of the World War I ace, I'd see that and say, ‘What is his story? What made him so successful?’” Werz said, referring to the mural highlighting McConnell. “So we approached the mural committee here in Carthage and said, ‘We think it would be a great idea to do videos for all the murals and create a digital mural trail.’”
The new videos will also be accessed through scannable QR — or “quick response” — codes, but those codes will not be painted onto the existing murals. The codes will instead be displayed on “bronze plaques that are very durable,” according to Werz.
“There are other digital mural trails in the state of North Carolina, but none that have videos for every mural that is in that town,” he told the commissioners. “We're going to create a pure, digital mural trail that's keyed to videos through QR codes.”
He added: “It's a great thing to market for our destination to get people to come here.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
