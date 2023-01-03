As Southern Pines' population grows to nearly 16,000 people, its “charming downtown” remains a testament to its small-town feel. But constraints on the built-up environment reduce the area's ability to accommodate more workers and residents.
The Town Council this past fall amended a restriction on building heights in the town ordinance to change the top ceiling height and limit the number of stories allowed in a building. The ordinance, last updated in 2016, allowed for unlimited stories within a building contained to 45 feet in height in certain districts. However, the top ceiling height was also capped at 45 feet — an error in attempting to create consistency across different sections in the town ordinance.
Planning Director BJ Grieve said it made for an “infinitely small plane between the ceiling of the top floor and the exterior,” and called it an “interpretation nightmare” at the October planning board meeting.
The amendment returns to the 2013 ordinance, which stated no more than three stories can be constructed in buildings in the central business, general business and planned development districts. The top floor ceiling height must not exceed 38 feet, while the total exterior height is capped at 45 feet. In the industrial district, buildings must not exceed four stories.
The town recently encountered a few issues with building heights because of the 2016 text update and the town’s definition of a building’s height.
“The height of a building is the vertical distance measured from the mean elevation of finished grade at the front of the building to the highest point of the building,” according to the town’s unified ordinance.
A 92-room hotel originally proposed at the corner of South Bennett Street and Massachusetts Avenue — but since taken off the table — spurred community discussions about what fits in downtown Southern Pines.
The hotel was planned on a sloped lot, making the front of the hotel match the definition of building height but allowing for five floors at the back of the building, which butted up to South Bennett Street. Residents believed the hotel was out of character for downtown because of its large size and design.
The Charm of Downtown
Grieve said the built environment plays a major role in the feel and character of a town.
“It is absolutely true that many of our most beloved structures … that many people would say are character-defining structures of our built environment … are built in a manner that is consistent with the turn-of-the century and early 20th-century character, which has much higher floor-to-ceiling heights,” Grieve said. “And higher floor-to-ceiling heights stretch out buildings so floors can have larger windows. Larger windows create more transparency in the facade of a building, (and) greater transparency in the facade of a building makes buildings more comfortable.”
A hotel is a classic example of a building that maintains a tall first floor and then meets bare-minimum requirements for the upper floors. This design allows for more rooms in the building but keeps a welcoming feeling because of the tall lobby.
“Depending on the use … a restriction on the number of stories within the same building has a greater likelihood of stretching out those floor-to-ceiling heights and making for a resulting project that is more consistent with many of our most charming buildings,” Grieve said.
Is ‘Up’ an Answer?
A variety of codes control the built environment to some extent, including the town's unified ordinance, fire codes and statewide building laws. The codes maintain both the look and safety of an area.
Colin Webster, builder and co-owner of the development companyAscot Corp., said every project has to “pass through many filters” for approval, some of which are contradictory.
One example he gave for a contradiction was when a town council says building higher is not an option because of fire hazards. However, to reach the council for approval, the building must first be designed following national and state fire codes, making the original concern invalid.
“As far as the fire department goes, we’re pretty comfortable with taller buildings,” Assistant Town Manager and Fire Chief Mike Cameron said. “We are at the point where we feel like the building code and the fire code are going to give us every advantage if the building is on fire, so as long as those buildings are built to code, we don't have an issue with the height of a building.”
Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Ken Skipper listed some safety requirements for vertical construction, including using non-combustible materials, multiple exits and sprinkler systems. They are also a part of the town’s Technical Review Committee, which determines if a building meets applicable standards.
“Our whole review is based on if there is an emergency in the building, if the building is on fire, how is the fire department going to be able to gain access, put the fire out, save lives and get people out of the building,” Cameron said. “Chances are the building will never catch on fire, but we’re going to evaluate the building as if it is on fire.”
Historically, a fire department’s tallest ladder determined building height restrictions. Cameron said Southern Pines' tallest ladder used to be 35 feet tall. Today, their ladder truck reaches 105 feet.
Development costs also factor large in the issue of height. Land is expensive, especially in downtown Southern Pines, so projects limited vertically may end up costing more because of real estate expense and meeting other appearance standards in a town. Building up instead of out is one method to preserve space, save money and allow for higher-density living.
“My feeling is that it's in this town's interest to allow for vertical construction,” Webster said. “The county is growing, and there needs to be space for people.”
He said Southern Pines does not have the land to continue to build out, and stopping growth in town is not a realistic idea. The town cannot simply add signs at main gateways with statements such as, “we’re full, try another township,” to stop people from moving in.
Taller Elsewhere?
Maintaining the town's character — or charm — and utilizing vertical space depends on the location. Webster would not recommend building higher in downtown Southern Pines, since that would conflict with the area, but five- or six-story buildings could blend in along Morganton Road or outside of town between Aberdeen and Pinebluff.
“I don’t think we lose character with five or six stories,” Webster said.
The tallest building in Southern Pines is the Pine Knoll independent living center of St. Joseph of the Pines off Central Drive. The building is 50 feet tall and contains five stories. Webster called it “not offensive” in height because of its location, which is set back from the road. The building was originally constructed in 1928 as a hotel and, in 1948, converted into a hospital.
Affordability is a trickier subject to tackle because of the current economy. It costs more to build today compared to previous years, which means it costs more to buy. Builders can cut costs with some things, like constructing smaller garages and providing fewer amenities within a development, but many details are already ironed-out for them in various codes.
However, high-density construction, like buying in bulk, can cut costs depending on the number of units built. Webster said his company recently did a cost analysis for a project where building 40 units rather than 30 units would be more cost-effective.
Building up rather than out requires different structural needs, he said. The structure of a building would need marginally thicker supports to hold increased weight while building out would require double the amount of supports.
“Buying in bulk saves money and doesn’t compromise standards,” Webster said.
While Southern Pines' built environment won’t drastically change overnight, town staff and consultants are working to update the town's comprehensive long-range plan. The plan will set the stage for future developments that align with community interests and accommodate for growth.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.