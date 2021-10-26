If you are frustrated by your internet access, there is direct action you can take now to improve service across Moore County in the future. To help identify gaps in high-speed internet coverage in Moore County, the public is encouraged to participate in an online broadband survey.
For homes or businesses with internet service, participants should take the survey online from the location being reported, ideally from a wired connection. This will allow the speed test and other survey data to be tied to the exact location. Visit https://www.ncbroadband.gov/north-carolina-broadband-survey
If you do not have internet service at your home or business, you may still participate in the survey by calling or texting (919) 750-0553.
The information gathered will help the newly formed Moore County Digital Inclusion Task Force to get a clear picture of where broadband service is lacking in the community, and help guide investment of funds through the state’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program, inform research and policy recommendations and target additional funding opportunities.
“From an economic development standpoint, access to high speed internet and broadband are critically important to all industry sectors across Moore County,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, and member of the county’s task force.
Other task force members include Chris Butts, Moore County IT Director; Wayne Vest, Moore County Manager; County Chairman Frank Quis; Chief Deputy Richard Manesss, Moore County Sheriff’s Office; Bryan Phillips, Moore County Public Safety; Deborah McGiffin, Moore County Cooperative Extension; Kendt Eklund, Moore County Schools; Libba Thomas, Sandhills Community College; and Keith Conover, NC Broad Infrastructure Office.
Their initial focus is determining where broadband infrastructure is needed to benefit the greatest population. Data submitted through the survey portal will then be used by the task force to create a broadband inclusion plan.
“We really saw the need for broadband service in our underserved areas as a result of Covid,” said County Manager Wayne Vest. “Here we have a great opportunity to leverage dollars from state, federal and private industry to deliver service to members of our community who have not had it or have very poor service. This group can be strategic in laying out how we can maximize the dollars we have and will have.”
Moore County has been allocated around $18 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds. Broadband access and water/sewer needs will likely be eligible for federal recovery fund expenditures; however, Butts said he is waiting on final guidance from the federal government.
“We want to have our ducks in a row. Our concern is there are 100 counties in the same situation. We want to make sure we’re ready to move as fast as possible, and get our RFPs (request for proposal) out there and work with internet service providers, knowing there are only a certain amount of workers and ARPA funds have deadlines when the funding must be encumbered and spent.”
Butts said the state uses data maps compiled by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to determine where broadband services are available, but these maps may not be necessarily accurate.
“It may indicate there is service in an area but the citizens in that area may be underserved,” said Butts.
Moore County covers almost 700 square miles with about 49 percent of the population living in the rural areas outside of any of the county’s eleven incorporated towns. According to the Moore County Extension Office, there are about 5,936 households in the county that lack access to the internet. However, this may be an undercounted number.
Broadband is currently defined as the ability to download data at 25 Mbps and upload data at 3 Mbps using an internet connection.
An internet speed test is included as part of the broadband survey. You can also check your internet speed for free online at https://www.speedtest.net/ It is useful to test your service at different times of the day because it may be slower during peak use hours (7-11 p.m.). If you’re using your cell phone, make sure it is connected to your home or business wi-fi; otherwise you are testing your cellular connection speed.
YES PLEASE!!!!!
