The Moore County Board of Education will have a new super majority, with all three contested seats turning over to new members, according to nearly complete but unofficial returns on Tuesday night.
A contest between two opposing slates of candidates ended in a clean sweep by Pauline Bruno, Ken Benway and Shannon Davis, who ran with the backing of the local Republican Party and sitting board members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy.
Since they were elected two years ago, Hensley, Holmes and Levy have regularly voted as a minority bloc on contentious issues like Critical Race Theory, pandemic-era mask mandates, the availability of books dealing with controversial topics and, most recently, building priorities.
Pauline Bruno, a retired special education teacher and former Moore Republican Women president who lives in Pinehurst, reprised her primary performance to be far and away the highest vote-getter in the four-way at-large race.
With 25 of 26 precincts reporting, Bruno received 20,724 votes — more than 28 percent of the vote.
“I worked so hard. I gave it 150 percent. I’ve never worked this hard for anything in my whole life, and this is for our children,” she said as results came in Tuesday evening.
She and Benway, who came in second in voting to secure the second open at-large seat, based their campaigns in part on Moore County Schools’ low student proficiency rates in reading and math and the number of ‘D’ and “F’ rated schools in the district.
Benway came in third in the early voting behind Robin Calcutt, but he gained ground and pulled ahead of her as Election Day results were filed. He is a retired Special Forces officer who lives in Whispering Pines.
With only one precinct outstanding Tuesday night, Benway had 18,859 votes, for 26 percent of the total. Benway could not immediately be reached for comment.
“I am excited to get our children to learn how to read and put discipline back in our schools,” said Bruno. “I want our children to learn respect, I want them to learn to read, I want them to be wonderful citizens.”
Calcutt trailed Benway by more than 400 votes. Rollie Sampson, who ran in tandem with Calcutt, finished the evening with 14,193 votes.
In the District 3 race representing northern Moore County, Shannon Davis won cleanly over incumbent Pam Thompson, who most recently was the board’s chairwoman.
Davis’s narrow early voting lead widened to a nearly eight-point victory. With 25 precincts reporting, Davis had netted 19,798 votes to Thompson’s 16,862.
“I have had a very fortunate race as far as my opponent. We both were very cordial and had no problems whatsoever and I know I have big shoes to fill but I’m very thankful to be able to do it,” said Davis.
“I’m obviously thankful for people who have come along and supported me, but the Lord definitely provided. I couldn’t have done without him. He wouldn't have given me the support if he didn’t have plans for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.