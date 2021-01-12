17.jpg

Brrr Creek Plunge participants wade in Bear Creek in the past in circus attire. The 2021 Brrr Creek Plunge will be Saturday, Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the Dalton Cheek Canoe Access on Highway 705 in Robbins. This year's theme is "your favorite masked character."

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot file photo

With changes from years past, the annual Brrr Creek Plunge, sponsored by Foothills Outdoors, is schedule for Jan. 30 in Robbins.

Participants in this year's edition will be taking the plunge at 2:30 p.m. from the Dalton Cheek Canoe Access located off Highway 705 in Robbins. To avoid any viral transmission, the event will require everyone to take the plunge with only people from their family group. Organizers of the event said there is ample room at the canoe access for social distancing.

This year's theme is appropriately, "your favorite masked character;" making it tough to see the chattering teeth of participants wading into the chilly waters of Bear Creek.

Foothills Outdoors uses this event to collect food for the Robbins Area Food Bank, and both participants and spectators are encouraged to bring canned food if possible.

