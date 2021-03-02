An anonymous donor has given $100,000 to Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. The gift will be used to address racism and economic disparity in the community.
A multi-denomination group with members from Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, Blacknall A.M.E. Zion Church, and Brownson Church, is seeking suggestions from the community regarding the use and allocation of this gift. The first round of grant applications is due on April 30.
In 2018, the same donor provided a $50,000 donation to the church asking that “it be put to work by investing in something that is not without risk, but is in the direction you believe God to be leading the church.” In response, the Bold Initiative Team was formed and the initial gift supported the Faith and Race Trip to Washington, D.C. where congregants of diverse churches and backgrounds visited the National Museum of African American Culture and other prominent exhibits.
Beyond that activity, the anonymous donor’s gift has gone on to support a variety of other worthwhile projects, including:
• MALES of Distinction (Making Achievable Life Enhancing Strides), serving at-risk young men with mentorship, fellowship, and tutoring.
• Habitat for Humanity’s Revitalization Program in West Southern Pines
• Trinity A.M.E. Zion’s Christ-centered drug abuse and misuse program
• Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption community book read led by a multi denominational church team.
• Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust with its vision of transforming Southern Pines Primary School into a cultural museum and entrepreneurial hub.
In a letter to Brownson’s leadership, the anonymous donor expressed appreciation to the Bold Initiative Team’s efforts.
“I never could have dreamed to put the gift to work as you did, which I now realize is why God called me to give it to you in the first place,” the donor shared. “In the midst of this challenging pandemic, Christ has continued to bless me and I have prayed for His guidance and felt His call to pass another financial gift, double the last one, with the same strings attached: none.”
“I do not know where this will lead, but I have felt God's call to pass this gift, and I pray that together we will do something bold for Christ.”
The Bold Initiative Team encourages individuals and organizations to submit their suggestions for the allocation of the $100,000 donation. A grant application for financial support and suggested activities is available by sending an email to Austin Vernon at discipleship@brownsonchurch.org.
