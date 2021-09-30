Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church has awarded grants to eleven projects to address racism and economic disparity in the community. The work follows an anonymous $100,000 donation made to the church earlier this year in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Brownson’s Bold Initiative Team reviewed and recommended the selected projects from an original pool of 27 grant applications.
“We firmly believe that God is knitting our community together – building bridges of friendship and understanding – through this important work of the Bold Initiative Team,” said Bold Initiative co-chairs Martha Butler and Ellie Collins.
The Bold Initiative grant recipients include:
$15,000 to Trinity AME Zion Church to initiate a community-wide fundraising campaign. The church regularly serves meals to the homeless in partnership with Emmanuel Episcopal Church, hosts after-school programs, provides meeting space for a number of local charities, and hosts the annual MLK Prayer Breakfast. Brownson has partnered with Trinity AME to identify and support community efforts that address issues of systemic racism and economic disparity.
$14,000 in Music Production Workshops, a series of free workshops to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of the art. The project focuses on music production and songwriting to help children of all races learn to write, produce and perform their original musical compositions in a collaborative environment.
$12,790 to the Heritage Creative Arts School to help develop a safe, nurturing and inclusive learning environment for students in grades 9-12. Funding was used by the school’s pilot program to purchase laptop computers and a license from the state to teach math and English.
$11,700 to Inner Genius Unlocked for a summer learning initiative to bring students up to grade level and ensure that academic setbacks from a year of virtual learning wasn’t compounded by summer slippage.
$10,000 to Jordan Chapel AME Zion Church to repair its roof among other building improvements.
$6,500 to Love Grove Baptist Church to provide start-up funds for a raised bed community garden that will promote healthy eating and exercise. The Moore County Health Department and Moore County Cooperative Extension service have partnered with the church on this initiative and excess food will be distributed free of charge to those in need.
$6,500 to sponsor the First Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Cardinal Park in Pinebluff. Founded in the early 1960s, during the segregation era, Cardinal Park was a place where African American families could enjoy recreational opportunities. The facility has undergone a revival and remodeling, and more than 300 people from all over Moore County attended the event.
$5,000 to Addor Community Center to assist with rehabilitation efforts. The former Rosenwald school has been used to house after-school and 4-H programs, in addition to community activities.
$4,000 to Courageous Conversations, a year-long series of community events and small group gatherings to discuss systematic racism and economic disparity issues. Primary topics include African-American culture and Moore County; a study of the book Fragile Democracy and a look at the moral fusion movement; incarceration and the justice system; and panel discussions.
$2,500 to Tambra Place to assist with building a new shelter in West End that will provide transitional housing for at-risk, young women ages 18-24.
$,2500 to Dreams 4 All Foundation to sanitize gently-used mattresses and purchase new beds to address unmet needs in low-income communities in Moore County
