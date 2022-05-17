This article has been updated to include a comment from George “Wes” Little Jr.
William Britton, a paramedic from Cameron, is expected to become Moore County’s first new Register of Deeds since 2001 after besting his two opponents in the Republican primary on Tuesday.
Mostly complete but unofficial election results available as of 9 p.m. showed Britton with a commanding lead over challengers George “Wes” Little Jr. and Andrew Ritter. Since no Democratic candidate filed to run for the office, Britton is likely to win the general election in November, unless he faces a write-in challenge.
In October, longtime registrar Judy Martin announced she would not be running for re-election, clearing the way for the county’s first new Register of Deeds in 21 years.
“I’m thankful to the voters for trusting me in this election, first and foremost, and I’d like to thank Judy Martin for her years of service and dedication,” Britton said in a phone interview Tuesday evening. “I hope to continue that legacy.”
Britton was the first person to file for the race in December. He promoted himself as the only candidate with training for the position, having completed a course at the University of North Carolina’s School for Registers of Deeds.
“I went through the training before filing because I was serious about doing what’s best for Moore County,” he said. “I published a plan for the voters to review in early January so the voters would know what I stood for and my priorities.”
At 30, Britton is poised to become the youngest holder of a countywide office. He believes he may be the youngest Register of Deeds in the state.
In a previous interview with The Pilot, Britton said his relative youth would be an asset to the registry, which is expected to become increasingly reliant on digital record-keeping services in the years ahead.
“The office is moving a lot more towards technology, with the death certificate programs and everything moving toward electronic filing,” he said at the time. “My youthfulness brings a lot to the table for converting to new systems and advancing the office. I think I have the energy to bring to the office to help it expand and grow.”
Britton has been active in politics since before he was old enough to vote. He began volunteering with campaigns for Republican candidates in local and state races when he was 15, and he currently serves as treasurer of the Sandhills Young Republicans organization and chairman of the campaign committee for the North Carolina Federation of Young Republicans.
With an annual salary of $108,150, Register of Deeds is one of the highest-paying posts in Moore County government. The registrar oversees birth certificates, death certificates, marriage licenses and other important documents filed in the county.
As the county’s chief custodian of vital records, Britton plans to implement a notification system to alert residents of fraudulent property liens. He also hopes to launch a program that would encourage military veterans to file their discharge forms with the office by issuing special veteran identification cards that could be used to receive discounts at local businesses.
Little, who worked for nearly 30 years with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles and is a longtime volunteer with the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department, said he wanted to “thank all my supporters who voted for me and who helped me run a nice, respectful and clean race.” Ritter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
