The gated entrance of Country Club of North Carolina.

 File photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

A bridge at Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst is temporarily closed after structural issues were identified during a recent inspection.

Don Hunter, manager and chief operating officer of CCNC, said a “routine asset inspection” found “some causes for concern” in the foundation of the bridge, which overlooks Watson Lake. 

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the bridge to traffic until engineers can determine whether repair or replacement is recommended,” Hunter said. “Thankfully, due to the bridge’s location, the closure is an inconvenience to the residents but not a major one.”

The bridge is located between East Lake Drive and Boat House Lane on Lake Dornoch Drive – the main ring road through the development off Morganton Road. 

Hunter said CCNC does not yet know when the bridge will reopen. The gated golf community is home to about 430 people.

Earlier this year, the club’s Dogwood course ranked 83rd on Golfweek’s list of the top 200 residential golf courses in the United States. The 59-year-old course was co-designed by Ellis Maples, a noted protégée of celebrated golf course architect Donald Ross.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship will be played on the course, which was renovated in 2016 by architect Kris Spence, next year.

