Brewton Named Vice President of St. Joseph of the Pines
BY LAURA DOUGLASS
Staff Writer
Scott Brewton has been named vice president of St. Joseph of the Pines (SJP), following a reorganization of the Trinity Health Senior Community that began earlier this year. He started in his new role on Monday.
Brewton has 30 years experience in the hospitality industry, including 16 years as senior vice president and general manager of Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. His role at St. Joseph’s will focus on operations of the independent living programs at Belle Meade and Pine Knoll.
“A trusted and visionary leader, Scott has extensive experience in overseeing successful capital improvement projects and campus enhancements, and is committed to investing in staff education and customer satisfaction training,” said Steve Kastner, president and CEO of Trinity Health Senior Communities, in a memo distributed to residents and staff.
One of the county’s largest employers with a staff of around 780 people, SJP provides a full continuum of retirement housing, health care and community-based services and outreach for older adults. In addition to Belle Meade and Pine Knoll in Southern Pines, SPJ operates independent living campuses at its Providence Place locations in Aberdeen, Carthage, Red Springs and Robbins; assisted living at The Coventry and three Family Care homes; home care services in Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore and Robeson counties; a PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) program in Fayetteville; and operates a Mobile Rural Health unit providing free care to patients of all ages in Cumberland, Lee and Moore counties.
Kastner previously served as SJP’s president before he was promoted to his current leadership role with Trinity Health in October 2016. He was followed by Lori Portfleet, a former Trinity Health executive, then Tim Buist, who was hired to lead SJP in April 2019. Buist left the organization earlier this year.
The organization’s two top leadership positions were consolidated earlier this year and Stephen Phillips, who had served as executive director of independent living at SJP was named interim vice president in late July. At the same time, Kastner was tapped to serve as corporate president while handing day-to-day leadership responsibilities to Phillips.
According to Kastner’s memo dated Sept. 22, Phillips will be leaving the organization at the end of the week.
“We thank Stephen for his years of service as executive director, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” Kastner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.