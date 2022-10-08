A Saturday night shooting at a Southern Pines gas station has left a man dead in what police say is an isolated incident. Police are looking for an unidentified suspect who is believed to have fled the scene in a silver compact car with a red fender.
The shooting happened at Pure Mart on Central Avenue, near Reservoir Park. Reports of multiple shots fired were heard over emergency scanner traffic just after 8:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was dead when first responders arrived.
An eyewitness told police that the men arrived together, and the suspect fled the scene in the car they arrived in. Investigators have also reviewed footage from the Pure Mart's security cameras.
Southern Pines Police Deputy Chief Charles Campbell said the victim appeared to have been traveling in a vehicle with three other men. He said the victim got out of the car to get gas, when the shooter stepped out of the vehicle and fired four shots. The shooter then re-entered the vehicle, which left the station.
"The two clearly knew each other," Campbell said. "This is an isolated incident."
Anyone with information should call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
The shooting death comes hours after a shooting in broad daylight in downtown Aberdeen, during which a man stepped out of a vehicle and fired shots toward another vehicle. No injuries were reported in that incident, and no arrests have been made. Campbell said investigators do not know if the two shootings are related.
The story will be updated as information becomes available.
