A man was struck and killed Thursday afternoon at a train crossing at Yadkin Road and May Street in Southern Pines.
Matthew O‘Neal Daniel, 40, with a last known residence in Southern Pines, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said that Daniel was walking on the tracks when he was struck by the CSX freight train. The train was traveling northbound and Daniel was walking northbound on the tracks with his back to the train.
The train used all means necessary to get his attention, but he did not move, authorities said.
A spokesperson for CSX said the incident happened at 1:40 p.m.
"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate," said spokesperson Cindy Schild. "There were no reported injuries to the crew."
Responding agencies included the Moore County Sheriff's Office, Southern Pines Fire Department, Moore County EMS and NC Highway Patrol.
