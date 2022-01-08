Joslyn and The Sweet Compression

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, contributed photo

Calling to mind legends like Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston, Joslyn is her own woman and brings the vocal power as her timeless voice glides through soul and funk on a set of original music. With her will be The Sweet Compression with Steve Holloman on keyboards, Smith Donaldson playing bass, Rashawn Fleming on drums, Trevin Little with saxophone, and Chase Fleming on the trombone and trumpet. 

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression will deliver a soulful concert Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College.

The Sweet Compression combine to deliver a hook-filled mix of funk and soul on their self-titled debut album, released in 2019. Headlining at favorite regional clubs and musical festivals, the group is poised to engage fans across the country with widespread touring in 2021.

Indoor concerts will be limited to 70 percent capacity following COVID-19 protocols of Sandhills Community College and Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. Masks must be worn at all times while indoors on campus. Seating will be limited and some shows will sell out in advance.

Purchase tickets for Joslyn and The Sweet Compression online at TicketMeSandhills.com

