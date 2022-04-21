The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series presents “The Roots of Jazz in North Carolina,” with Branford Marsalis, an American jazz and classical saxophonist, composer and band leader, on Thursday, April 28, at 3 p.m., at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Owens Auditorium, on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
The event is free to attend in person or you may view the event online.
Born in Breaux Bridge, La., Marsalis started his music career in 1980, touring in big band ensembles and working with jazz legends such as Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie and Art Blakey, as well as rock acts such as Sting and Grateful Dead. He was also the bandleader on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”
In 1984, Marsalis released his debut album, “Scenes in the City.” His album “I Heard You Twice the First Time,” released in 1992, won a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Individual or Group, and in 2000, he won a second Grammy (Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group) for the album, “Contemporary Jazz.” His latest release (2015) is “Branford Marsalis Quartet Performs Coltrane's a Love Supreme Live in Amsterdam.” Marsalis will be interviewed by the Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy. Known to local audiences for his annual Murphy Family Christmas concerts, Murphy is currently the pastor of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church in Southern Pines. He has served as a missionary in the U.S. Virgin Islands, South Africa and Zimbabwe. He earned a Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School, and a Doctor of Ministry from Hood Theological Seminary in 2011. As a professional musician, he has performed alongside some of the musical world’s giants, such as Carl Anderson, George Winston and Lou Rawls and he was coached by the legendary Tony Bennett.
Branford Marsalis will also perform Thursday, April 28, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, with his Quartet’s longtime pianist, Joey Calderazzo. While their paired evolution has been a brightness at the core of an adventurous band that itself has added light and heat to the music of its time, on their spectacular duo collaboration Songs of Mirth and Melancholy, Marsalis and Calderazzo reveal an ever deepening musical relationship and provide the listener with a glimpse into their musical journey.
Tickets to the concert are $30-$60; available for purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com.
