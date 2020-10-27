The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills has offered afterschool and summer programs for more than 20 years, but the club will be opening its Southern Pines facility during school hours next week to help support students through online learning.
Beginning Nov. 4, the club will be set up as a “remote learning” site Monday through Friday for up to 30 students at a time at its site on Memorial Park Court. Students will have access to high-speed internet, technology and support from Boys and Girls Club staff.
“We realize we must shift to providing support for students and families for their virtual learning needs,” said Fallon Brewington, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. “Many families are struggling with the demands, resources, and the infrastructure needed for quality and effective virtual learning for their children.”
Remote learning time slots will be open from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. each day. Families should sign up in advance.
Federal coronavirus funds disbursed to local community-based organizations through the NC Alliance of YMCAs are supporting this expanded service. The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills was awarded a $100,000 grant to support remote learning for the children of working families.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills was one of 116 organizations that have been approved for the grant; in total they plan to serve about 14,000 students across North Carolina.
“We are honored to serve community organizations by administering these funds in accordance with federal guidelines,” Sheree Thaxton Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs, said in a release. “We’re grateful for our legislators and governor providing a path for community organizations statewide to meet the critical need of remote learning sites for students and to provide funding from the federal COVID-19 relief funding relief to support so many organizations in providing this support to families.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is currently serving about 140 children in afterschool programs each day. Since reopening at the end of August, the club has only been open to students on the days that they attend school.
Moore County Schools started the year on a two-days-per-week class schedule for all students, and will continue that way through at least the end of 2020.
The Boys and Girls Club’s remote learning support will be open to all students enrolled in Moore County Schools and charter schools, whether or not they’re club members.
Club members who sign up for the noon to 2 p.m. slot will have the option of remaining there for afterschool programming that day.
With two separate sessions, the club can serve up to 60 students per day with remote learning support. There will be no set schedule for each student, so families should sign up for each individual time that they plan for their children to attend.
“We know some kids may only need one day a week and some kids may need every day,” said Brewington. “It just depends on what they need.”
Funding for this program is available until the end of the school year.
Signups are open at sandhillsbgc.org/clubevents. Information about the club’s coronavirus protocols is available at sandhillsbgc.org/coronavirus-parent-information.
