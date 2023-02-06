The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills recently received a Hero of Youth Award from the national Boys & Girls Club of America for its advocacy on behalf of Moore County’s youth.
“Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable afterschool programs to our country’s youth that enable them to achieve great futures,” said Steve Kastner, CEO for the local organization. “Advocacy is one of our biggest opportunities to further impact the lives of the youth we serve each day and is one of our key strategic organizational priorities.
“Advocacy and collaboration with other partner organizations and elected officials are more important now than ever before, as resources are limited and our advocacy efforts truly make a difference in our ability to serve the youth in Moore County.”
COVID-19 forced Boys & Girls Clubs to address new sets of challenges facing youth. Clubs across the nation provided vital services along with a steady presence for struggling families and communities.
During the pandemic crisis, Boys & Girls Clubs partnered with public officials to help meet the larger needs of communities such as providing childcare for healthcare professionals and other essential workers, meals, and virtual learning to fill educational gaps.
“Because of the steadfast advocacy of leaders like Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills, our nation’s youth have access to skills and experiences that can put them on the path to great futures,” said Jim Clark, CEO & President of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “These successes aren’t possible without a strong partnership with elected officials at the local, state and federal levels.
“I commend the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills for their tireless work on behalf of their community’s youth and congratulate them on this much-deserved recognition.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Club Advocacy Engagement Recognition Program recognizes the advocacy work Clubs do every day, with a major emphasis on impact, creativity and innovation. The program consists of three tiers for Clubs: Advocate, Hero and Champion. Clubs get points for impactful engagements, and those points determine what a Club’s tier.
