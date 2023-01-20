Deon Allbrooks, (r) Director of Operations, introduces CEO Steve Kastner (l) at the Building Great Futures Capital Campaign at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sandhills Thursday evening in Pinehurst. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Capital Campaign Chair Chris Grimm. Building Great Futures Capital Campaign at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sandhills Thursday evening in Pinehurst. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Heath Monroe, a seventh grader at Crain’s Creek Middle School, provided entertainment. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills raised $2.4 million during their Building Great Futures Campaign — more than double their annual collections for yearly operations.
“This capital campaign was one of the first larger fundraising efforts that we’ve attempted in 25 years (since the founding of the Sandhills branch),” Chris Grimm, chair of the capital campaign, said.
The Club hosted a celebration for contributors on Jan. 19 at their Logan-Blake Unit on the Dedman Family Campus. This facility is the newest of their clubhouses, located off Hwy 5.
The unit used to be in the old Aberdeen Elementary school, but when the new school was built, “space wasn’t made available” for the Club’s after-school program. The facility was acquired and renovated in 2022 to serve the children of Aberdeen, Taylortown and Pinehurst. Grimm said this facility has been “well-used” by the community.
Money from this capital campaign will go towards four main areas:
* the Logan-Blake Unit on the Dedman Family Campus, which is rented, not owned;
* upgrades to technology within their network of facilities;
* in depth training and incentives for employees; and
* their endowment.
Grimm attributed the record amount of donations to the community. About 70 percent of the donations have already been received, and the remaining 30 percent are scheduled for the next couple of years.
“The success is the generosity of our community, so that says volumes about how our community steps up when there is a need,” Grimm said. “And the Boys and Girls Club story is so easy to tell because it’s just a great, safe, well-organized after school space for kids.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills also has an operating budget of about $1.1 million every year. This capital campaign, which began in 2019, was on top of fundraising and donations to run their regular operations.
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. Grimm said they are planning to bring “recognition and celebration” to Moore County.
