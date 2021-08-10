Mary Perryman

Mary Perryman

The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills has named Mary Perryman its new Chief Financial Officer. Her previous experience in accounting and familiarity with the Boys & Girls Club movement set her apart from other candidates.

“This is a vital role for our success. Being at the point where we are actively planning and building capacity for growth with all of our Clubs, we knew finding the right fit was most important,” said Fallon Brewington, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills. “Mary’s financial experience, but also her previous Boys & Girls Club experience, and her enthusiasm confirmed she was the right person to join our team and help us take this organization to the next level for the stronger foundation needed to serve more of the youth who need us the most in Moore County.”

Perryman succeeds former CFO Peggy Hendrix who recently accepted the position of Executive Director at Family Promise of Moore County.

Perryman is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business with an accounting concentration and a Masters of Accountancy. She has held roles with Deloitte & Touche, Dixon Hughes Goodman, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and most recently served as a Tax Expert with Intuit/TurboTax.

While in college, Perryman served as a Program Director with the local Boys & Girls Club in Tampa, Florida.

“I am incredibly excited to take on the role as Chief Financial Officer at the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills,” Perryman said. “It is a privilege to serve an organization that does so much great work for the community. This role combines my knowledge, passion, and personality and is a true honor! I will strive to show up as my best self everyday and help the organization succeed and grow. The future is bright for us!”

