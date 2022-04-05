After upgrading its Southern Pines location and opening a permanent base for its Aberdeen program, The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is continuing fundraising efforts while working to enhance its programming and grow membership past pre-pandemic levels.
The largest youth service organization in Moore County and the primary after-school program for many families, the Boys and Girls Club began a capital campaign in 2019 with a goal of $2.9 million to accommodate the growing needs of the program. It raised 60 percent of it in commitments before the second phase, which began in December.
“I would hope that within a two-year period we will reach our goal in commitments,” said Chris Grimm, capital campaign chair. Funds will be split into three categories: growth, impact, and sustainability.
Growth has been the first priority, funding the acquisition and renovation of the Logan-Blake building off N.C. 5 for the Aberdeen and Trinity Clubs, which lost space following the closure of the old Aberdeen Elementary. Fundraising also led to renovations, safety enhancements and technology upgrades to the Southern Pines Club, on Morganton Road.
“There are kids coming from the Aberdeen grade school every day now,” Grimm said, “and we hope to attract Pinehurst students and Taylortown students as well.”
The organization is rebuilding its current membership after a significant loss during the pandemic, when it was challenging at best to host groups of any size. Grimm believes the completion of the Logan-Blake facility will help enrollment surpass the pre-pandemic membership of 1,025 children.
“We strive to serve the 4,000 young people in Moore County who need us most, which is four-plus times the number of members we currently serve,” said Grimm.
The 30 percent of the campaign goal allotted to impact will be dedicated to expanding the club’s services and enhancing its programming in the areas of academic success, lifestyle, and character and leadership development. Funds will also be provided for workforce development, including professional development, incentives, training programs and recognition programs. The remaining 30 percent will grow the club’s endowment to ensure long-term sustainability and create reserves for operating and maintenance.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills was founded in 1997 as a nonprofit and officially opened in 1999. The organization has served over 6,000 teens and children between the ages of 5 and 18.
For information, contact Director of Development Caitlin Terry at cterry@sandhillsbgc.org or (910) 692-0777, ext. 2221. To donate, visit https://sandhillsbgc.org/donate/.
Serena Lovely is a staff writer for The Pilot and The Sway. You can contact her at serena@itsthesway.com.
