Leading a nonprofit and being the mother of two children ought to be enough to keep anyone busy. Add in being an active member of several other community groups along with a social life, and one would think little time would remain for sleeping, let alone working towards an advanced degree.
Fallon Brewington, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills, has been working towards earning a doctoral degree in North Carolina State University’s College of Education Adult and Community College Education Program, now known as the Community College Leadership Doctoral Program, for the last three years in addition to her professional and personal responsibilities.
In August, she successfully defended her dissertation on the Examination of Virtual Reality on Online Workforce Training. She will officially be hooded and graduate on the campus of North Carolina State University on Dec. 14.
Fallon McIver Brewington, Ed.D., also holds a bachelor’s degree in business from N.C. State University and a master’s in vocational education from East Carolina. She started her career as a college intern with State Employees’ Credit Union and worked her way up to vice-president over the Pembroke branch.
She worked as a business counselor at the Small Business Technology Development Center at Fayetteville State University and with Communities in Schools, a national dropout prevention program, prior to joining the Boys & Girls Club almost three years ago.
“We are very proud of Fallon for receiving her doctorate from NC State,” said Konni McMurray, board chairwoman at the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills. “She is a great example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication!”
