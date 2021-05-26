Boys and Girls Club Groundbreaking

Future home of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills' Aberdeen program, off of N.C. 5 in Pinehurst. Left to right: Kevin Drum (Pinehurst Councilman), Emmet Logan, Fallon Brewington (BGCS CEO), Don Johnson (Pinnacle Design/Build), Mary Logan, Konni & Brian McMurray, Mayor of Pinehurst John Strickland, Joy Blake Donat. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is on track to open the new permanent base for its Aberdeen program in time for the start of the school year this fall.

Club members who attend Aberdeen Elementary School will no longer stay on the same campus for the after-school program, as they did before the old school closed last spring. But they’ll only be a three-mile bus ride away.

Renovations are getting underway in the expansive storefront off of N.C. 5 in Pinehurst that formerly housed Elmore Furniture.

“Thinking about where we are today, you only lose sleep for a couple of things, and usually they’re around basic needs: if you don’t know what you’re going to eat, if you don’t know where money’s going to come from, or if you don’t have a roof over your head, those are the main things that are going to keep you up at night,” said Fallon Brewington, the club’s chief executive officer.

“Trying to find this building has been one of those things. We weren’t sure what we were going to do when Aberdeen Elementary closed.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills has provided after-school and summer programs since 1998. With an emphasis on providing fun and productive activities as well as learning support for students who might not otherwise be supervised outside of school hours, the club is now the largest youth service organization in Moore County.

Members of the Boys and Girls Club’s board of directors and staff surveyed the gutted interior of what will become the club’s Logan-Blake Unit on Tuesday before Pinnacle Development begins work on the renovations.

At nearly 9,000 square feet, the new location is about six times the size of the space that the club used at the old Aberdeen school. Bell Manley, a residential and commercial real estate firm headquartered in Southern Pines, made the connection between the club and the property’s owner Joy Blake Donat.

“We were fortunate enough to have a diligent real estate broker, as well as an awesome owner of this facility who was willing to work with us, that found the perfect location for our new Aberdeen site,” said Brewington. “The potential for growth here is amazing.”

Plans for the facility include a game room, two classrooms, a kitchen with cafe-style seating, a flexible indoor recreation area, a quiet “focus” space and bathrooms, as well as a reception area and offices. The space also has access to an outdoor area for a playground and patio.

The new location will allow the club to grow its Aberdeen program from 150 students to about 300, and to serve more students from Pinehurst and Taylortown.

All Boys and Girls Club students have attended the Southern Pines site during the pandemic. Plans are in the works for a third location to serve kindergarten through second graders and expand upon the program formerly housed at Trinity AME Zion Church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days