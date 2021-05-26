The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is on track to open the new permanent base for its Aberdeen program in time for the start of the school year this fall.
Club members who attend Aberdeen Elementary School will no longer stay on the same campus for the after-school program, as they did before the old school closed last spring. But they’ll only be a three-mile bus ride away.
Renovations are getting underway in the expansive storefront off of N.C. 5 in Pinehurst that formerly housed Elmore Furniture.
“Thinking about where we are today, you only lose sleep for a couple of things, and usually they’re around basic needs: if you don’t know what you’re going to eat, if you don’t know where money’s going to come from, or if you don’t have a roof over your head, those are the main things that are going to keep you up at night,” said Fallon Brewington, the club’s chief executive officer.
“Trying to find this building has been one of those things. We weren’t sure what we were going to do when Aberdeen Elementary closed.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills has provided after-school and summer programs since 1998. With an emphasis on providing fun and productive activities as well as learning support for students who might not otherwise be supervised outside of school hours, the club is now the largest youth service organization in Moore County.
Members of the Boys and Girls Club’s board of directors and staff surveyed the gutted interior of what will become the club’s Logan-Blake Unit on Tuesday before Pinnacle Development begins work on the renovations.
At nearly 9,000 square feet, the new location is about six times the size of the space that the club used at the old Aberdeen school. Bell Manley, a residential and commercial real estate firm headquartered in Southern Pines, made the connection between the club and the property’s owner Joy Blake Donat.
“We were fortunate enough to have a diligent real estate broker, as well as an awesome owner of this facility who was willing to work with us, that found the perfect location for our new Aberdeen site,” said Brewington. “The potential for growth here is amazing.”
Plans for the facility include a game room, two classrooms, a kitchen with cafe-style seating, a flexible indoor recreation area, a quiet “focus” space and bathrooms, as well as a reception area and offices. The space also has access to an outdoor area for a playground and patio.
The new location will allow the club to grow its Aberdeen program from 150 students to about 300, and to serve more students from Pinehurst and Taylortown.
All Boys and Girls Club students have attended the Southern Pines site during the pandemic. Plans are in the works for a third location to serve kindergarten through second graders and expand upon the program formerly housed at Trinity AME Zion Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.