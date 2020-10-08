The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills’ Aberdeen program will be moving to Pinehurst in 2021.
Before it closed this past spring, the old Aberdeen Elementary School on U.S. 1 hosted the club’s afterschool programs for Aberdeen students. Those programs will be moving to a new location about three miles down N.C. 5 from the new Aberdeen Elementary in January.
The former Elmore Furniture Company building on Dawn Road, which is currently undergoing renovations, will allow the Club to serve twice as many students as it did at the old school.
“15 Dawn Road in Pinehurst is an ideal location for us based on its proximity to the new Aberdeen Elementary School and our Southern Pines facilities,” said Fallon Brewington, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills. “We’re particularly excited about the opportunity to serve more children here. We’re going from 1,500 square feet at the old location to 9,000 square feet here, so the potential for us is fantastic.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills was established in 1998 and has become the largest youth service organization in Moore County. Its newest location will serve 300 students in grades three through five.
The club usually serves K-2 students at the Trinity AME Zion Church Community Outreach Center, and middle and high school students at its Southern Pines site. Currently, all programs are based at the Southern Pines site since safety guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic limit the number of children in school each day.
Kindergarten through second grade students who attend the club’s afterschool program, which has outgrown the space available at Trinity, will temporarily move to the new Pinehurst site next year until a new location is found for those students.
“During their lifetime, my parents, Barbara and Harris Blake, were avid supporters of the local community and particularly anything related to childhood development and education,” said Joy Blake Donat, who owns the Dawn Road location. “They believed that guiding and educating young people was an important community responsibility and critical to the health and vitality of Moore County. I share those values and am honored to have the opportunity to contribute in a small way to the Club’s success with this new location."
The Boys and Girls Club has been working for several years with Bell Manley, a residential and commercial real estate firm headquartered in Southern Pines, to find the right space and location for its needs. Bell Manley has also been working with Donat to help with a plan for the properties she owns in Pinehurst.
“When we realized that there was a possibility that the Elmore Furniture space could be available, we immediately thought this could be a great opportunity for both the Boys and Girls Club and for Joy,” said Holly Bell, co-owner of Bell Manley. “We are pleased to be an integral part of making this connection and putting it together.”
Mary Logan, chair of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills’ board, said that the new building will translate into better outcomes for the additional students that the club is able to bring into its programs.
“Studies have shown that participation in Boys & Girls Clubs has a significant impact on graduation rates, and we’re proud that 96% of the kids who come through our Club expect to graduate from high school,” Logan said.
“This new location is a tremendous opportunity to expand our work, but it requires a significant investment not only in the facility, but in the people and programs that bring our mission to life. To that end, we are in the planning stages of a fundraising campaign that will help ensure the future growth and sustainability of Boys and Girls Clubs in Moore County. We look forward to sharing the details of this effort with the community in the coming months.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills offers a range of fun and productive activities from games and athletics to drug prevention workshops. Its locations are open each day after school, when research has shown children to be most vulnerable. In the summer, the club opens all day to children and youth with nowhere else to go.
