Moore County’s largest youth service organization has opened two new locations in the last few months and will now be looking for a new leader.
Fallon Brewington has been CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills since late 2018. Sandhills Community College announced on Wednesday that Brewington will be its next vice president of continuing education and workforce development. She’s scheduled to start at Sandhills this summer upon current vice president Andi Korte’s retirement.
“When you’re looking for somebody to replace an iconic person, you have to replace them with an iconic person if you can,” said Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey.
“What most people in the community don’t know about Fallon is the incredible record of achievement she’s had, really throughout her life.”
During Brewington’s time at the helm, the Boys and Girls Club has adapted its services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to meet children’s needs at home and then part-time.
At the same time the club lost one of its three sites with the closure of the old Aberdeen Elementary School, and quickly outgrew its location at Trinity AME Zion Church in Southern Pines.
Last year, the club bounced back to serving students in-person five days a week, and in two new sites plus the Baxter Teen Center in Southern Pines. The new Logan-Blake Unit off of N.C. 5 in Pinehurst now serves elementary students formerly served at the Aberdeen site, and the club now serves Southern Pines-area students in its new location at Moore Montessori Community School.
With those new locations up and running and a fourth one in the works in partnership with Sandhills, the club will have capacity to nearly double its 400-student enrollment.
“With anything when you're starting a new role, you take some time and learn before you start making plans,” Brewington said.
“For me, it was mostly about how we build our capacity to grow. So it was a lot of looking at systems and processes here and revamping those so that when we did grow we would be able to handle the change.”
Brewington worked for Communities in Schools, a statewide dropout prevention program, before coming to the Boys and Girls Club. She previously worked with the Small Business and Technology Development Center at Fayetteville State University and has been an adjunct instructor at Richmond Community College since 2009.
Brewington’s leadership of the Boys and Girls Club overlapped almost exactly with work on a doctoral degree at N.C. State University. She graduated in December with a doctorate from the university's College of Education in community college leadership.
The move to Sandhills will be the culmination of Brewington’s goal to move back into higher education. As vice president of continuing education and workforce development, she’ll still in a way be responsible for the students that the Boys and Girls Club serves: responsible for programs that help them develop skills they’ll use to build successful lives and careers.
“I still get to work with and advocate for the kids here at the club,” she said. “It’s a continuum. Not only are we trying to get them to graduate, we’re trying to make sure that they're college and career ready.”
Brewington’s final day at the Boys and Girls Club has not been set in stone. She said that she doesn’t plan to leave until the board names a successor.
“With me and Dr. Dempsey being so passionate about the club, we want to make sure that they’re in the best position possible when I make the transition.”
