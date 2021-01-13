After six years spent beautifying a basement space in downtown Pinehurst, mother-daughter entrepreneurs Meghan and Debbie Davis — inspired by the community’s support during coronavirus shutdowns and the expanded presence of the The United States Golf Association — have moved Cooper & Bailey’s Boutique to bright, sunny digs visible from the village’s iconic timepiece.
The clothing, accessory and gift shop can now be found at 21 Chinquapin Road, the former home of Lady Bedford’s Tea Parlour. The Victorian-inspired tea parlour closed on Aug. 19 after 12 years in business and a year on the turnkey market; owner Marian Caso moved to California to be closer to family.
The space is now filled with clothing, gifts and accessories selected by Meghan and displayed on farmhouse-style racks and furniture built by her dad. Debbie juggles the shop’s accounting and behind-the-scenes tasks with her own full-time job. Together, the family managed the move just before Christmas.
Cooper & Bailey’s relocation came three years after the family’s decision to not renew the lease at 105 Cherokee Road, while Meghan pondered her next moves.
“Business had gotten to be a little slow, and I thought I might be losing passion for it,” Meghan said. “We didn’t know where we were going with it, and then corona hit, and we thought ‘oh gosh, this is either going to be the end or something big is going to happen.’
"Everyone really showed up and supported us through the coronavirus, and then this space became available. My family and I are strong Christians and we just felt like it was divine intervention, the way things kept falling into place for us."
Cooper & Bailey’s has been a family affair since its inception. Meghan had grown up in Moore County with dreams of owning a boutique, and created the LLC (named after her two dogs) with the help of her mom after pitching the idea to a mock panel of investors for a college business exam. Upon graduation, she first opened an online shop, then a small brick-and-mortar on Linden Road before moving to downtown Pinehurst.
“One of my biggest factors in wanting to stay in the village — it’s always had a special place in my heart — but the USGA coming and US Opens coming, I’m just really excited to see a potential revamping of the village … I’m excited for everyone.”
Shop Cooper & Bailey’s in-store from 10-5 Monday-Saturday; browse the online shop at https://www.cooperandbaileys.com/ or call 910-725-9973. Curbside pickup is available.
