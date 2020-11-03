Republican state Rep. Jamie Boles won a seventh term in the General Assembly on Tuesday in his second showdown with Democrat Lowell Simon.
Boles defended his seat as representative of District 52, which includes most of Moore County, with about 64 percent of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial returns. The Moore County Board of Elections can accept and count ballots until Nov. 12, as long as they were postmarked by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“I look forward to representing the voice of those that voted with me, along with Simon’s supporters,” Boles said in a phone interview after the polls closed. “We’re all Moore County residents.”
Boles, who has represented the district for over a decade, said one of the “major concerns” currently facing residents — especially those in rural areas of the county — is access to broadband internet services. He and state Sen. Tom McInnis, who also won his bid for reelection on Tuesday, shared with county commissioners last week that River Street Networks had been tabbed by the Federal Communications Commission to expand broadband service in Moore and 39 counties across the state.
Boles carried every precinct reporting as of press time except South Southern Pines, where Simon received about 56 percent of the vote, and Taylortown, where Simon had 75 percent. Simon, a retired educator and former businessman, also performed better with voters who cast absentee ballots by mail, garnering 56 percent of those votes as of Tuesday evening.
“I’m disappointed in the sense that it appears I won’t get the opportunity to represent people in Moore County, and I’m disappointed that the people of Moore County won’t get to have me as a representative,” he said.
When he last faced off against Boles in 2018, Simon received 37 percent of the vote. He had a similar showing on Tuesday.
“I think a lot of the problem for me in Moore County is that people don’t know who I am, and that’s the battle,” Simon said. “When I talk to people, they’re very supportive. But you can’t talk to everybody, and talking to people was made especially difficult in light of the pandemic.”
Simon said he knew he would face an uphill battle as a Democratic running in Moore County, where only 22 percent of the electorate is registered Democrat.
“Considering how difficult it was, I think we ran an outstanding campaign,” he said. “We did everything we could possibly do.”
The Moore County Board of Elections is currently scheduled to review and approve final election results on Nov. 13.
Jaymie Baxley can be reached at (910) 693-2484 or jaymie@thepilot.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.