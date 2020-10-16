The State House District 52 race finds Republican incumbent Jamie Boles again facing off against Democratic challenger Lowell Simon.
Boles is seeking a seventh term as representative of the district, which covers most of Moore County. A funeral home owner who was first elected to the general assembly over a decade ago, Boles defeated Simon, a former businessman and retired educator, with 62 percent of the vote in 2018.
But Simon, by his own admission, was at the time a political newcomer with a low profile in the community. “People didn’t know who the hell I was,” he said.
Financial disclosure reports indicate that Simon has more money to get his name out going into this year’s election. His campaign had received about $41,200 in contributions as of July, mostly from individual donors. That’s more than double what his campaign reported in the second quarter of the previous election cycle, which did not take place amid a global pandemic.
While Boles has received fewer contributions from individuals, his campaign has raised more money overall. His disclosure report for July shows $72,362 in contributions, more than half of which came from political action committees.
Simon is the only Democratic challenger Boles has faced as an incumbent, though Boles has fended off fellow Republicans in the past three primary elections. He beat Bob Temme, former chief of the Southern Pines Police Department, with 60 percent of the vote in the most recent Republican primary back in March.
“I don’t think I’ve been polar-opposite to my Republican challengers in primaries when it comes to conservative and fiscal views,” Boles said in a phone interview. “But when it comes to a Democratic challenger, there’s some social and moral differences as far as opinions that I have, and I think those differences in opinion are shared by the majority of Moore County.”
The voter rolls would appear to support his theory. About 41 percent of the county’s voters are registered as Republican, while only 22 percent identify as Democrat. But Simon believes the election will be decided by the unaffiliated voters who make up 35 percent of the county’s electorate.
“Jamie has had a Republican opponent in the primary for the last three election cycles, which I find interesting,” he said. “It says to me that not only are Democrats unhappy with him, Republicans are unhappy with him as well.”
He added that there is a “strong anti-incumbent feeling” among voters on both sides of the aisle this year.
“I’m not sure that I’d want to be an incumbent of any party in this election,” he said.
Following is a look at where the candidates stand on some of the issues affecting District 52.
School Funding
Simon received his bachelor’s degree from The College at Brockport, State University of New York. Boles graduated from Sandhills Community College before receiving his bachelor’s degree from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.
Both candidates said they consider adequate funding for public schools one of the main issues facing Moore County, but the men differ when it comes to support for charter schools.
“I do not believe that charter schools are public schools, and I don’t believe that taxpayers’ money should go to schools that are not public schools,” said Simon, who is endorsed by the N.C. Association of Educators.
As a representative, Simon said he would work to overturn the Opportunity Scholarship Act, a voucher program created by the general assembly that uses tax dollars to pay tuition costs at private schools. Opponents of the program argue that public funds should be invested in public schools.
Boles contends that charter schools “are public schools under the law.”
“They’re treated just like public schools but they’re administered differently,” he said. “And I believe parents should have choices for where they send their children because they know (their children’s) needs better than we do, and if they’re not getting their education needs (met) at the public schools, then they should have the opportunity to take their money and find a school that will give them what is best for the child.”
The Economy
Boles said he would work in his seventh term to address Moore County’s designation under the state’s economic tier system, which is used to determine which counties are eligible for certain types of assistance.
Moore County is ranked as a Tier 3 county, a designation reserved for the least economically distressed counties in the state. This means rural communities like Robbins are ineligible for a number of economic development grants.
“We’re trying to get the tier system based on the U.S. rural census so we can get some help in the northern part of the county,” Boles said. “That would make it so they’re able to get grants to lure manufacturing plants and improve infrastructure.”
Simon agrees that the county’s ranking has adversely affected rural communities, but the tier system, he said, “doesn’t cause the poverty.”
“The tier system keeps us from fixing some of it, but it’s not a root cause like the lack of medical care is,” he said.
Simon said that if elected, he would support bills to expand Medicaid and increase the state’s minimum wage, which is currently set at $7.25 an hour.
Legalizing Marijuana
Simon is perhaps the first candidate for House District 52 — or any county-based office, really — to put marijuana legalization at the forefront of their campaign.
He recently unveiled a billboard on U.S. 1 emblazoned with a large marijuana leaf and an all-capitals call to “LEGALIZE CANNABIS.”
“The impact of this issue goes across everything you can think of,” he said. “It crosses every demographic, socioeconomic situation and religion.”
Simon was quick to list the possible benefits of legalization: it could provide a “huge boon” to struggling tobacco farmers; it could be prescribed to treat veterans with PTSD. He pointed out that people of color are disproportionately affected by marijuana laws, an assessment echoed in a report released earlier this year by the American Civil Liberties Union.
“Black people are way more likely to get stopped for marijuana, get arrested and have criminal records that screw up their lives for just smoking a little weed,” Simon said.
He also feels that legal marijuana would be a safer alternative to the addictive painkillers fueling the national opioid crisis. This hits close to home for Simon, whose wife of 37 years died in September after being diagnosed with a rare cancer.
“The doctors would prescribe more and more opioids to her with very little hesitation,” he said. “We’re talking about an end-of-life situation and I understand they were just trying to make her comfortable, but I believe there has to be a better way. There has to be a better solution.”
Boles said he does not view legalization as a “pressing issue.”
“There’s no way to stop someone that is impaired and do an on-the-spot check, so how are you going to enforce an impaired driver?” he said. “There’s just so many unknown factors right now. Besides, it’s a federal law, not a state law.”
He added: “But if he thinks the most important issue for the people in Moore County and the state of North Carolina is legalizing marijuana with the pandemic going on and people who have lost jobs, then he has no (sense of) reality of everyday people.”
In Their Own Words
Simon and Boles were both interviewed twice for this article. Following are some of the candidates’ thoughts on other issues touched on in conversations with a reporter. Their comments have been edited for clarity.
Job Creation
SIMON: “Jamie is not a job creator. He claims that he’s pro-business, and his claim to fame is Samarcand. [Note: Samarcand is a statewide law enforcement training center in Eagle Springs that was reopened by legislation that Boles promoted] Samarcand created, at most, 50 jobs on the border of Montgomery and Moore counties. He’s been in office almost 12 years, and in almost 12 years he created 50 jobs. You’re talking about creating five jobs a year. I can open one store and immediately create 20 jobs.” [Note: Simon once operated about 30 convenience stores in North Carolina]
BOLES: “I don’t know of many new businesses that have moved into Moore County and created 60 full-time positions and invested $30 million into Moore County in the last five years like we have at Samarcand. We have to understand this is not going to be a manufacturing county. We don’t have the infrastructure. My thing is let the governor open up and take restrictions off these family-owned businesses that create the jobs and let people operate. The governor is what’s killing the jobs. He’s the one that shut the economy down.”
Coronavirus Recovery
SIMON: “COVID is something you have to include in everything we talk about right now. It has affected everything. There was a long time there at the beginning of the pandemic where our small businesses were struggling, and some of those businesses are never going to make it back. That’s true of a lot of counties. I would say that we’re uniquely impacted because we have a world-class medical facility [Note: Simon is referring to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst], so what happens on the medical side of COVID? What happens in terms of treating people, what’s available to us and how many front-line people we have working? It is different for us.”
BOLES: “I think the impact of COVID is going to be longer-lasting in this area because of the age and the demographics of the population. We are a retirement community. Everybody jokes about everything getting back to normalcy after the election, but I think it’s going to take longer for us to come back. I have a problem with our state officials, especially the governor, who don’t think people are smart enough to make their own decisions. It never made sense to me to tell somebody they couldn’t go to church, which is constitutionally protected, but they don’t close breweries and other places where people are congregating.”
The Political Climate
SIMON: “Everything’s louder, and more people take things personally than ever before. You can’t disagree anymore without having personal fights. On one side it’s ‘if you are dumb enough to support Trump, I can’t be your friend.’ Then there’s the other extreme where ‘if you’re stupid enough to not understand Trump, I can’t be friends with you.’ I’ve heard so many stories from people who have lost longtime friendships over this. It’s all become personal and it didn’t used to be that way. Used to be, your vote was kind of private. My parents, though I’m sure I know who they voted for, never told me. We never had discussions about who we were going to be voting for.”
BOLES: I think there’s more outside influence now. I think you’re grouped more into whatever the opposition wants you to be grouped into instead of as an individual. As far as the nation as a whole, I think we have issues. I think in the outcome of the election, we all will come together and unite. We always have here in Moore County. I can only speak to Moore County because that’s who I represent.”
Early voting kicked off Thursday and runs until Oct. 31. This article is part of a series looking at local candidates in contested races. Click the links below for additional coverage.
