State Rep. Ben Moss upset longtime State Rep. Jamie Boles in a tightly run race Tuesday for the newly redrawn House District 52 seat, which includes parts of Moore County and all of Richmond County.
Moss received 3,680 votes, or 53.36 percent, with Boles securing 3,217 votes, or 46.64 percent, according to complete but unofficial returns Tuesday evening. Both men handily won all precincts in their respective “home” counties, but Moss also collected over 1,300 votes from southern Moore County precincts. Boles did not break 15 percent of votes in Richmond County.
Moss, who works as a railroad engineer, does not have a Democratic opponent in November, and will run uncontested in the general election, unless a write-in or unaffiliated candidate makes the ballot.
“I’m in awe,” Moss said, in a brief phone interview as election results were still being tallied. “It wasn’t supposed to be this close. I wasn’t supposed to win. It is sort of humbling, so many people told me I was crazy for even running.”
In 2020, Moss became the first-ever Republican elected to represent District 66, which at the time comprised Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties.
State legislators drew new maps — approved in late February by a special panel of judges — that divided Moore County into three state house districts: District 51, District 52 and District 78.
In a phone interview with The Pilot in April, Moss said he would have preferred not to be pitted against his colleague in the Republican-controlled General Assembly, but he wasn’t “ready to go home” after only one term.
“We both happened to get drawn into a new district that they formed, and it just so happened that he lived within that district and so did I,” Moss said. “I’ve had some people say to me, ‘That’s Boles’ district.’ No, that’s not Boles’ district. It’s not my district. It is a district that was designed and we just happen to live there, and I hate that it happened because Jamie's always been nice to me.”
Boles has represented District 52 since 2008. In previous years, he fended off other Republican challengers, defeating J.D. Zumwalt, Bob Temme and the late Ken Byrd, but this was his first primary facing a challenger from outside Moore County.
“I was of course disappointed, but I congratulate him and wish him all the luck,” Boles said, on Tuesday evening. “It’s been a great privilege to represent the people of Moore County since 2008.”
Moss said during the run-up to Tuesday’s primary, he tried to spend as much time as he could campaigning in Moore County.
“I knew the people in Moore didn’t know me. I wanted them to see I was a genuine person,” Moss said. “I told them, ‘Hey, I’m a freshman but I represented not just Richmond, but also took care of folks in Montgomery and Stanly counties by representing them well.’ I just hoped people would give me a shot and decide to see if I could do what I said I would do.”
In the state House District 78 race, incumbent Rep. Allen McNeill did not seek reelection. It too was redrawn and now encompasses Pinehurst in addition to all of northwestern Moore County and parts of Randolph County.
Neal Jackson, of Robbins, who described himself as a “great friend for many years” of McNeill’s, was the first to file for the District 78 seat. He was joined on the Republican primary ballot by David Ashley, of Climax, and Cory Bortree, or Asheboro.
Jackson handily secured the Republican ticket for the District 78 seat with 3,988 votes (71 percent) of votes cast in Moore County and 4,439 (63 percent) of votes cast in Randolph County, according to complete but unofficial returns filed Tuesday night by the State Board of Elections. Ashley and Bortree trailed with less than 20 percent of ballots cast in both counties.
Jackson is a Pinehurst native and pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Bennett. This was his first time running for office, but he said he’d prayed about this race for five years.
“When the opportunity to run came along, it was my honor,” Jackson said. “I was very pleased with the many friends and the welcome that I received from all over the district. From Climax to Pinehurst, I made so many wonderful friends.”
“I would like to thank both of my opponents. I am very appreciative of the trust from voters in Moore and Randolph counties to represent them in Raleigh.”
Jackson will face Democratic candidate Erik Davis in the general election in November.
